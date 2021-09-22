how-to-get-your-whatsapp-name-on-mobile

WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) is an app with functions that include texting, voice and video calling, sending files, exchanging photos and videos, and many other features. You can also change your contact information so that it will be visible to other people.

One of the options is the possibility to make your name invisible to other users, hiding the name that would be shown in the description of your WhatsApp account. Want to learn how to do this? Follow the step by step below.

Firstly , we should clarify the following: making your name invisible in WhatsApp is not an application-specific feature, but rather a trick that adds a special blank Unicode character. By default, the messenger does not allow you to leave the name field empty in the profile.

That said, let’s get down to business.

Step 1: open the WhatsApp app on your Android or iOS phone.

Step 2 : access the WhatsApp settings. On iOS, the option is in the menu at the bottom of the screen. On Android, you need to tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner and then “Settings”.

To become your invisible name, let’s just edit the profile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: in “Settings”, tap the card that has your name and profile picture. Open your profile. It’s where you can find your name and photo of your WhatsApp presentation (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: touch over your name and delete everything. Now, copy the Unicode character “⠀”, without the quotes, and paste it in the field where your name was written before.

Copy and paste the Unicode character into the name field of your profile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

tap “OK” to finish.