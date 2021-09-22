whatsapp-excludes-feature-that-hardly-anyone-remembered-existed

When it comes to WhatsApp, it’s almost always news that the app adds or tests to deliver a better experience for the user. But what about when developers remove some functionality? Although this is apparently rare, this is what happened in this case below.
About a year ago, the chat program added a shortcut to allow creation of rooms in Messenger, in a clear attempt to bring the two applications closer together. The feature allowed up to 50 simultaneous participants in a group video call via Facebook.
Although it is something really useful, the addition never quite caught on to popular taste, which must have been the reason WhatsApp removed this option from the share segment in chats and from the call section. No official information has yet been released if the company intends to include this within the program itself or if it has plans to bring something completely new in the next updates.
The fact is that the integration with Messenger has already been excluded for those who run WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.15.50.19 and in version 2.19.27.11 for Android. This removal is done gradually, so you can still see the icon for the next few days or not. For now, users of the stable version still have access to the Messenger rooms.
Source: WABetaInfo
