financial-education-startup-co-founded-by-brazilian-receives-r$290-million

Origin, a startup from San Francisco (USA) that has the Brazilian João de Paula as one of the co-founders, announced this Monday (27) who received, at the end of August, a contribution of US$ 56 million (about R$ 100 million). The investment round was led by the funds 01 Advisors, General Catalyst and the investor- American angel Lachy Groom.
A The company, which now claims to have a market value of R$2 billion, has a platform that serves as a financial assistant to company employees, even helping them with personalized suggestions and long-term planning. The tool includes, among other services, a retirement guide and investment tips.
The money from the contribution will be used to accelerate Origin’s expansion on a global scale and in the creation of new products and in technology. Some of the companies it serves are DocuSign, Udemy, Zynga, Nextdoor, and Blend in countries like the US, UK, Ireland, Canada and Israel.
Origin says that its team was five times larger during the pandemic period, in addition to raising revenue , the number of customers and the user base — according to the startup, are more than 100 thousand currently. With that, your revenue has grown by 20 times in the last 12 months. "We realized that companies started to give more importance to the mental health of employees, now that the pandemic created uncertainties and, as a result, brought more stress to people's routines. Companies are realizing that mental health and financial life are umbilically connected", explains Brazilian João de Paula, chief technology officer and co-founder of Origin, alongside North American Matt Watson, current CEO.
