financial-education-startup-co-founded-by-brazilian-receives-r$290-million

Origin, a startup from San Francisco (USA) that has the Brazilian João de Paula as one of the co-founders, announced this Monday (27) who received, at the end of August, a contribution of US$ 56 million (about R$ 100 million). The investment round was led by the funds 01 Advisors, General Catalyst and the investor- American angel Lachy Groom.

A The company, which now claims to have a market value of R$2 billion, has a platform that serves as a financial assistant to company employees, even helping them with personalized suggestions and long-term planning. The tool includes, among other services, a retirement guide and investment tips.

The money from the contribution will be used to accelerate Origin’s expansion on a global scale and in the creation of new products and in technology. Some of the companies it serves are DocuSign, Udemy, Zynga, Nextdoor, and Blend in countries like the US, UK, Ireland, Canada and Israel.