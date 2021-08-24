Sebrae has 29 free courses via WhatsApp and Telegram with certification; look!

Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) claims that it has already taken its online courses offered through messaging applications to 60,000 people from January to August of this year. Its content is aimed at training entrepreneurs.

Currently, the entity offers 29 free courses for access via WhatsApp and Telegram (click on the links on the side to find out which are available) with the right to a certificate with verification of authenticity. Upon completion of the course, the student receives the document within an hour through the messaging app used by him.

According to Sebrae’s solutions manager, Diego Demetria, this course alternative was designed to serve “those who need practicality and don’t have a lot of time.” The tool uses artificial intelligence and chatbots to interact with students, in addition to bringing multimedia content — videos, audio, images and short texts — to enhance the experience and allow learning anywhere, just with the cell phone.

Sebrae Courses by WhatsApp (Image: Reproduction/Sebrae)

“Our surveys show that many want to be trained to leverage the business, but they don’t have enough time. At the same time, we see the potential that applications have when they are used by many Brazilians”, justified Demetric.

“The courses are dynamic and with a simple and straightforward language, with very interesting videos and podcasts. I do it during my lunch break from work, during my commute and I have learned a lot,” said pharmacist Mayele Prado, from Pouso Alegre (MG) , one of the recent students.

The initiative is important in a country where the vast majority of the population has access to the Internet exclusively by cell phone. To be clearer, the device is used by 99% of people connected in the country, with 58% of the population accessing the internet only by telephone, according to the 2019 edition of the TIC Household survey.

