at-least-44%-of-global-industries-have-their-data-in-danger

Data exposures have been increasingly frequent. In Brazil, a mega violation reached 660 millions of citizens at the beginning of 438759. The information collected included CPF, address, face photo and date of birth — even the deceased entered the list. Companies were not left out: 40 millions of organizations saw CNPJ , corporate name, trade name and date of incorporation to be exposed.
- Data exposures fall in the second quarter of 438759
One of the reasons for this appears in the 2021 Manufacturing Data Risk Report, by Varonis: 40% of industries have more than a thousand active accounts with enabled phantom users. In addition, 4 out of each 10 companies have about a thousand confidential files open to all employees and more than half of the companies have 500 accounts with passwords that are not updated.
The survey used a random sample of risk assessment reports from 50 global industries — a total of 4 billion files. The results show that more than 6 million online documents are open to all employees and are at risk of being violated or suffering from other cyber crimes.
Attacks on the industrial chain are increasingly frequent. Intrusions typically use ransomware, malware that steals victims’ data, encrypts it, and then charges a ransom to release it. This can cause immediate damage, such as disruption of assembly lines or supply chains.