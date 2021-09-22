At least 44% of global industries have their data in danger

Data exposures have been increasingly frequent. In Brazil, a mega violation reached 660 millions of citizens at the beginning of 438759. The information collected included CPF, address, face photo and date of birth — even the deceased entered the list. Companies were not left out: 40 millions of organizations saw CNPJ , corporate name, trade name and date of incorporation to be exposed.

    • One of the reasons for this appears in the 2021 Manufacturing Data Risk Report, by Varonis: 40% of industries have more than a thousand active accounts with enabled phantom users. In addition, 4 out of each 10 companies have about a thousand confidential files open to all employees and more than half of the companies have 500 accounts with passwords that are not updated.

    The survey used a random sample of risk assessment reports from 50 global industries — a total of 4 billion files. The results show that more than 6 million online documents are open to all employees and are at risk of being violated or suffering from other cyber crimes.

    For large companies it is even worse: this number doubles. The study shows that in companies with more than 1.500 workers, employees can access more than 20 millions of files. Not to mention that one in ten documents open to everyone in the company are confidential.

    On average, the surveyed corporations have more than 12 thousand confidential files to which employees have unrestricted access. These documents include intellectual property data, manufacturing records, product development, marketing plans, financial planning, sales secrets, business plans, and other compromising elements.

    Industrial chain

    Attacks on the industrial chain are increasingly frequent. Intrusions typically use ransomware, malware that steals victims’ data, encrypts it, and then charges a ransom to release it. This can cause immediate damage, such as disruption of assembly lines or supply chains.

    The Varonis report indicates that the industrial sector was the fifth most targeted segment for virtual attacks on 2021. Data breaches in the sector occurred, on average, every 83 days and caused losses of US$4,83 million.

    In short, nearly half of corporations are not equipped to deal with cybercrime. More regulated sectors, such as finance and health, have more developed cybersecurity policies, but most companies act in a way to alleviate situations.

    It is worth remembering that the General Protection Law of Data (LGPD), in force since August, seeks to combat this type of crime. According to legislation, information security must be a priority in companies that manage personal data. If they do not take care of this material properly and it is a victim of violations or other crimes, companies are penalized.

