how-to-unsubscribe-from-star+

Star+ (Android | iOS | Web) is a streaming service that has been released 34 August in Brazil and works in a complementary way to Disney+ (Android | iOS | Web). In its catalog, you can find content from Marvel, from 31th Century Studios, from Hulu, ESPN channels and many others.

With four subscription options, being monthly, annual and combos with Disney+ plans, the platform can be quite an option interesting for fans who want to consume more “adult” content produced by Disney.

But in case you If you have regrets or, for some other reason, would like to cancel your Star+ subscription, please know that this can be done quickly and conveniently on PC or mobile. Check out how below!

How to cancel your Star+ subscription on PC

Step 1: via a web browser, access your Star+ account , click on your profile icon in the upper right corner and select “Account”. Click on the Star+ profile icon and select “Account” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the “Subscription” section, click on “Star+ (monthly)” or whatever your package.

Click on “Star+ (monthly)” within the “Subscription” section ” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: click on “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the page.

Click on “Unsubscribe ” at the bottom of the page (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: select a reason to cancel the service and click “Continue to cancel” .

Select a reason and click “Continue to cancel” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5 : Click “Cancel Star+” to confirm the action and finish the procedure. Remember that you will be able to access the platform until the date of the next charge. Click “Cancel Star+” to confirm the action (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) How to cancel your Star+ subscription on mobile

Similarly to Disney+, on mobile, the Star+ subscription is made through the Play Store or the App Store. Therefore, you must access your subscription tab in stores and cancel there.

Android

Open the Play Store on your Android phone, click on your photo in the corner top right and, with the menu open, tap on “Payments and subscriptions”. On the next tab, select “Subscriptions”, click on “Star+” and tap on “Unsubscribe”.

Go to Play Store, select “Star+” and click “Unsubscribe” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

