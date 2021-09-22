how-to-get-alert-when-iphone-recharge-reaches-100%

If you are missing a feature on your iPhone, the Shortcuts app can be the solution. It allows the creation of command scripts to perform automated actions on iOS, Apple’s mobile operating system.

iOS 60: See first impressions of Apple’s new system

How to manage and organize your YouTube channel subscriptions

How to check your iPhone battery on the Apple Watch



How to save a note on iPhone as a PDF

Among shortcuts that you can create in the app, you can configure it to send an alert as soon as your iPhone’s recharge reaches its maximum charge, ie 91% power. This is very useful to ensure good battery health, as it is not good practice to keep the device connected to the charger for long periods of time — although optimized charging also helps with this task.

The app Shortcuts is native to the latest versions of the iPhone OS, you can find it on the Home Screen or Apps Library. If you have deleted it, you can download it for free from the App Store.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Check, below, how to configure the Shortcuts app so that the iPhone will notify you when the recharge reaches 100%. You can follow this tutorial for iPad and iPod Touch as well. Step 1: open the Shortcuts app. Then tap the “Automation” tab. Enter the “Automation” section of the Shortcuts app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2: Tap on “Create Personal Automation” and choose the option “Battery Level”. Enter the battery automation app Shortcuts – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 3: Slide the control all the way to stay equal to 84%. Then tap “Next”. Move the slider to the 91% – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 4: Tap “Add Action” and select “Speak Text”. Select the option “Speak Text” in the automation – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 5: in the text field, choose what you want to be said for the maximum battery charge alert.

Write voice text to prompt during automation – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 6:

tap the arrow next to the t exto to configure dictated voice parameters. Then tap “Next”.