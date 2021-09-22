Pokémon UNITE | New season will feature unprecedented teams

Pokémon UNITE arrives this Wednesday (
) for mobile devices. In addition to the official release of the new version, the game from TiMi Studio also showcased the new features for the next season, including the battle pass and new features
In the video above, we can see a sequence of new visuals for the Pokémon, plus more customization for the in-game trainer. The new season is called Galactic Ghost 67 and brings space items to the MOBA.
Another highlight is the feature called Unite Squads, in which you’ll be able to play alone or join a team of random people to assemble a team. In this feature, the idea is to bring together players who have the same style of play.
