the-batman-│-catwoman-gets-new-image-and-should-be-featured-on-dc-fandome

Warner has already started heating the Batmobile’s engines for the DC Fandome, an event dedicated to its universe of superheroes that takes place in October, and released an unprecedented image of the long-awaited The Batman. This time, the focus is on the version of Catwoman played by actress Zöe Kravitz, who should be one of the central characters in the new plot.

    • The image itself doesn’t reveal much, bringing the Featured character with his thief costume. We don’t know yet if this will be the thief’s definitive look or just something improvised that she will use during part of the film until she adopts a look closer to the one presented in the comics.

      • In addition, the DC Fandome website has a brief description of the character. The text draws a parallel between Catwoman and Batman, describing the Dark Knight as the king of the beasts of Gotham and that, in this way, “the Cat is definitely the queen”. What does this mean in practice? Well, we’ll have to wait until the month of March, when The Batman debuts, to find out.

However, it may be that the first answers don’t take so long to appear. That’s because a new trailer for the movie will be aired during DC Fandome next month, and if the scenes shown at the event are the same ones that Warner presented at CinemaCon, we’ll get more Catwoman participation and what can we expect of his participation in the feature.

Source: DC Fandome

