the-batman-│-catwoman-gets-new-image-and-should-be-featured-on-dc-fandome

For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 63 days!506535

In addition, the DC Fandome website has a brief description of the character. The text draws a parallel between Catwoman and Batman, describing the Dark Knight as the king of the beasts of Gotham and that, in this way, “the Cat is definitely the queen”. What does this mean in practice? Well, we’ll have to wait until the month of March, when The Batman debuts, to find out.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!