the-batman-│-catwoman-gets-new-image-and-should-be-featured-on-dc-fandome

Warner has already started heating the Batmobile’s engines for the DC Fandome, an event dedicated to its universe of superheroes that takes place in October, and released an unprecedented image of the long-awaited The Batman. This time, the focus is on the version of Catwoman played by actress Zöe Kravitz, who should be one of the central characters in the new plot.
- DC Fandome will have news from The Batman, Black Adam and more
- The Batman │ Unprecedented scenes with Catwoman are shown at CinemaCon
- Adão Negro | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more
-
For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 63 days!506535
However, it may be that the first answers don’t take so long to appear. That’s because a new trailer for the movie will be aired during DC Fandome next month, and if the scenes shown at the event are the same ones that Warner presented at CinemaCon, we’ll get more Catwoman participation and what can we expect of his participation in the feature.
Source: DC Fandome
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.