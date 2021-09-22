startup-bets-on-an-app-that-gathers-vehicle-fees-and-fines

Are you one of those drivers who forget the vehicle license payment date? Or don’t you have the slightest idea of how to pay off your Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) debts? Because your problems are over! No, we’re not going to talk about something from the dear Tabajara Organizations of Casseta e Planeta, but about the Brazilian app Gringo (Android | iOS).
The proposal of the São Paulo startup behind the platform is to “simplify the life of the Brazilian driver”. Some of its features are the monitoring of fines and the score of the driver’s license, informing only the CPF and the vehicle’s license plate; information on annual fees payable (IPVA, DPVAT, license fee or Pix); guidance on the different forms of payment of taxes and fines (for example, credit card in installments, bank payment slip or transfer); and portability of Digital Licensing (CRLV-e), that is, the annual document that shows that your car is legal.
Launched in 2020, has already accumulated more than 2 million downloads and registrations of drivers from São Paulo and Paraná. The homonymous startup was selected for the Scale-Up program of the network of entrepreneurs Endeavor; received the RA seal 690, with the best service rates on the Reclame Aqui website (it got a grade of 9.8); and was nominated for the Reclame Aqui Award 2021, in the online services category. "The Gringo has the purpose of being the driver's best friend and we started by delivering free active monitoring, notifying drivers of their debts. By doing this we are taking care of their most precious asset, time, and helping them to save their money. This is the first step in starting a relationship of trust and we will continue to simplify your journey as a driver", explained Rodrigo Colmonero, CEO of Gringo, to the Mobilidade Sampa website.
Source: Mobilidade Sampa, Gringo
