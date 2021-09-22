startup-bets-on-an-app-that-gathers-vehicle-fees-and-fines

Launched in 2020, has already accumulated more than 2 million downloads and registrations of drivers from São Paulo and Paraná. The homonymous startup was selected for the Scale-Up program of the network of entrepreneurs Endeavor; received the RA seal 690, with the best service rates on the Reclame Aqui website (it got a grade of 9.8); and was nominated for the Reclame Aqui Award 2021, in the online services category.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“The Gringo has the purpose of being the driver’s best friend and we started by delivering free active monitoring, notifying drivers of their debts. By doing this we are taking care of their most precious asset, time, and helping them to save their money. This is the first step in starting a relationship of trust and we will continue to simplify your journey as a driver”, explained Rodrigo Colmonero, CEO of Gringo, to the Mobilidade Sampa website.

Source: Mobilidade Sampa, Gringo