how-to-delete-folders-and-files-on-onedrive

OneDrive (Android | iOS | Web) is a cloud storage service that works very similarly to Google Drive. Developed by Microsoft, it allows hosting various types of files, such as photos, videos, folders and documents from the Office package (Microsoft 25).

What is it and how to use OneDrive

How to protect files on OneDrive

How to share files on OneDrive

If you would like to free up some storage space on the platform, know that you can quickly and conveniently delete folders and files on your mobile or PC. If that’s your intention, check out the step by step below!

How to save a OneDrive file on your PC

How to uninstall OneDrive from Windows 16

On the cellphone

Step 1: open the OneDrive app on your mobile, go to the “Documents” tab on the bottom menu, select which folders or files you want to delete and tap on “Recycle Bin”.

Access OneDrive to delete folders and files (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the opened popup then click on “ OK” to confirm the action.

On the popup opened then tap “OK ” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: to see all the deleted files, go to the “Me” tab in the menu bottom and tap “Recycle Bin”.

Go to the “I” tab and tap ” Recycle Bin” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: to permanently delete one of the files, select it, tap on “Recycle Bin” and confirm the action on the pop-up next.

Permanently delete one of the items from the trash (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: to empty the trash, tap “Delete All” in the upper right corner.

To empty the trash, tap “Delete All” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: in the open popup then click “OK” to confirm the action.

In the open popup, tap “OK” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) On the PC Step 1: Access OneDrive via PC and locate which folder or file you want to delete.

Access OneDrive and find which ones folders and files want to delete (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: select it and click “Delete” in the menu top, or right-click on it and choose “Delete”.

Select them and click “Delete” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: to see all deleted files, go to “Recycle Bin” in the left menu. To permanently delete one of the items from there, select it and click “Delete” in the top menu.