what-is-it-and-how-to-enable-touch-time-on-the-apple-watch

Looking at the Apple Watch display to find out the current time is one of the ways the smart watch offers the user. In addition to it, there is also Falar Hora, in which the device notifies the hours and minutes aloud, and the Tactile Time function, which informs the time by vibrating tones.

Touch Time is ideal for people who prefer to use the watch in Silent Mode and thus not disturb the people around them. It is also very useful for accessibility issues, for people with hearing and/or visual difficulties. This function uses Taptic Engine technology, Apple Watch’s vibrating engine, responsible for the touches on the wrist that we feel when notifications and other features arrive.

Check, below, how to easily activate the feature on your smartwatch and its operating parameters.

How to Enable Touch Time on Apple Watch

1. By iPhone

Step 1:

open the Watch app. Choose the Apple Watch paired with the smartphone, then tap “Clock” > “Touch Time”. Activate the option “Tactile Time”.

Enter the Tactile Time option – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Choose one of the Tactile Time parameters.

Digits: The Apple Watch gives long taps to each 15 hours and shorter ringtones every next hour. Afterwards, a long press will be given to each 10 minutes and a short tap for the next minute.

Concise: Apple Watch gives a long tap every 5 hours and a short tap every hour following. Then, give each one a long press minutes.

Morse code: The Apple Watch taps each digit of the hour in Morse code.

Choose one of the Tactile Time options – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

After setting an option in the app, go back to the Apple Watch and tap with two fingers on the (on) screen to feel the time.

If you also use Talk Time, you will need to go to “Clock” > “Talk Time” and select “Control in Silent Mode”. This is the only way to use both functions at the same time.

Choose the option “Control with Silent Mode” to use both functions – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

two. Apple Watch

Step 1:

tap Digital Crown to open the watch’s app menu. Then tap in the Settings app and go to “Clock” > “Touch Time”.