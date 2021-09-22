how-to-block-tinder-contacts

Through geolocation, Tinder users (Android | iOS) can meet people who live in their region to start a relationship or friendship. However, there are cases where it is possible to find some that are inconvenient, so the platform now offers the function of blocking contacts.

With the feature, the app analyzes your contact list and lets you choose who you don’t want to see, making sure that they won’t be able to see you either. If that’s your intention, know that it can be done quickly and practically. Check out below how to block people on Tinder!

Step 1: open the Tinder app on your mobile, go to the “Profile” tab in the bottom menu and tap “Settings”.