how-to-block-tinder-contacts

Through geolocation, Tinder users (Android | iOS) can meet people who live in their region to start a relationship or friendship. However, there are cases where it is possible to find some that are inconvenient, so the platform now offers the function of blocking contacts.

With the feature, the app analyzes your contact list and lets you choose who you don’t want to see, making sure that they won’t be able to see you either. If that’s your intention, know that it can be done quickly and practically. Check out below how to block people on Tinder!

Step 1: open the Tinder app on your mobile, go to the “Profile” tab in the bottom menu and tap “Settings”.

Go to Tinder’s “Profile” tab and tap “Settings” (Capture screenplay: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: scroll the tab to the end, tap “Block contacts”.

Scroll down the page and click on “Block contacts” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: tap “ Continue”.

Click “Continue” at the bottom of the page (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: click on “Import contacts” and allow the pp access your list.

Click on “Import contacts” and give the app permission to access it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: Find and select which contacts you want to block. Once that is done, tap on “Block contact”.

Select the contacts and click “Block contact” (Screenshot : Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6

: Another method to block a contact is to manually add it. To do this, click on the “+” icon in the top menu.

To add a contact manually, tap the icon ” +” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7

: add the name, phone number or an email address and tap “Done” in the menu higher.

Enter the name, additional information and click “Done” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8: To unlock someone, go again to “Block contacts” in “Settings”. Go to the “Blocked” tab and tap “Unblock” next to the contact, or click on the “Three dots” and select “Unblock All”.

To unlock someone, go to the “Blocked” tab and tap “Unlock” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now block people from Tinder.

