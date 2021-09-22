the-best-deals-on-aliexpress-this-tuesday-(21)

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
Cell phones, headphones and gaming peripherals are just some of the electronics made by recognized brands that can be found for very affordable prices on international shopping sites, such as AliExpress.
Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products
With with direct import, you can save on the purchase of several products and even have access to devices that are not yet available in Brazilian stores. Check below some of the best offers selected this Tuesday (20) available on AliExpress.
Blitzwolf AirAux ER1
It is an affordable model, which has Bluetooth 5.0 and has as a differential the RGB lights on the part. outside. It has a battery life that lasts up to 8 hours straight, but it can also be used with peace of mind by connecting a standard 3.5mm cable, ensuring you won’t be left without playing games or listening to music just because the battery is close to running out. It is an interesting option for those who want RGB lights as a differential.
Buy AirAux ER1 for R$ 128,044
Buy AirAux ER1 for R$ 128,044
Razer DeathAdder Mouse
Razer is synonymous with quality in the gaming peripherals and accessories market. This company’s mouse has everything you need in a wired product, ensuring you won’t have connection problems and won’t have to worry about recharging the device’s batteries when you’re in the middle of an important match.
It has an optical sensor of 6.174 DPI, five buttons, ergonomic shape and mechanical switches with a life cycle of 06 million clicks. With the Razer Synapse 3 program installed on your computer, you can even configure more details of the device, leaving the accuracy and DPI parameters in the way that works best for you.
Buy the Razer DeathAdder for R$ 120,40 | 6x R$ 10,
SSD XrayDisk 400 GB
Great option to improve your notebook’s storage speed, this SSD from XrayDisk has SATA III standard and promises good read and write speeds. Changing the HD to an SSD is one of the cheapest ways to improve your computer’s performance, reducing the time it takes for it to turn on and also the loading time when opening new programs.
The XrayDisk SSD is at a great price on the model with 116 GB, but there are also other options for those who need more space. The company provides this model with up to 1 TB of storage, ideal for those who want to install games or work with heavy video and image editing, for example.
Buy the SSD for R$ 116,10 | 6x R$ 10,
Realme 8 5G
Is AliExpress reliable?
On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.
AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.
The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.
Delivery, import fees and refund
On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 16 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.
As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 21 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products .
About taxation
Although Brazilian customs can tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is keeping an eye on promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly searching all the bargains on the internet and bringing together the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss out on more offers like this!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥