the-best-deals-on-aliexpress-this-tuesday-(21)

Cell phones, headphones and gaming peripherals are just some of the electronics made by recognized brands that can be found for very affordable prices on international shopping sites, such as AliExpress.

With with direct import, you can save on the purchase of several products and even have access to devices that are not yet available in Brazilian stores. Check below some of the best offers selected this Tuesday (20) available on AliExpress.

Blitzwolf AirAux ER1

Blitzwolf is a Chinese brand that is becoming more and more known in Brazil, especially thanks to its products aimed at the gamer audience. It currently has a very diverse lineup of different electronics, with headphones gaining in popularity around here. Among the different models, it is worth taking a look at the AirAux ER1.

It is an affordable model, which has Bluetooth 5.0 and has as a differential the RGB lights on the part. outside. It has a battery life that lasts up to 8 hours straight, but it can also be used with peace of mind by connecting a standard 3.5mm cable, ensuring you won’t be left without playing games or listening to music just because the battery is close to running out. It is an interesting option for those who want RGB lights as a differential.

Razer DeathAdder Mouse

Razer is synonymous with quality in the gaming peripherals and accessories market. This company’s mouse has everything you need in a wired product, ensuring you won’t have connection problems and won’t have to worry about recharging the device’s batteries when you’re in the middle of an important match.

It has an optical sensor of 6.174 DPI, five buttons, ergonomic shape and mechanical switches with a life cycle of 06 million clicks. With the Razer Synapse 3 program installed on your computer, you can even configure more details of the device, leaving the accuracy and DPI parameters in the way that works best for you.

SSD XrayDisk 400 GB

Great option to improve your notebook’s storage speed, this SSD from XrayDisk has SATA III standard and promises good read and write speeds. Changing the HD to an SSD is one of the cheapest ways to improve your computer’s performance, reducing the time it takes for it to turn on and also the loading time when opening new programs.