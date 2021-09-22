25-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-tuesday-(21)

Here comes another selection of temporarily free apps available on the Play Store. Check out, this Tuesday (21), the best apps on offer to enhance your phone without having to spend anything for that.
- Android 09.1 is there? Rumors indicate yes; see the possible news
Artist sells cocaine NFTs for R$ 16 thousand and becomes a target of social networks
What are the most hated videos in YouTube history?
The search for Canaltech brings today 25 apps with zero price, including games, everyday tools and icon packs with different styles. It’s worth taking a look at the collection of games of the day.
In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application. Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account.
Want to stay inside the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!
Apps
Equalizer FX Pro (BRL 9,59) – Sound Equalizer
SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder (R$ 9,99) – Sound recorder
- Speed View GPS Pro (R$ 4, ) – Speedometer
How much can I spend? Premium Expense Tracker (R$ 12,79) – Personal finance
Pro Qamp – MP3 Player – Music player (R$ 4,
- ) – Music Player
Equalizer FX Pro (BRL 9,59) – Sound Equalizer
SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder (R$ 9,99) – Sound recorder
How much can I spend? Premium Expense Tracker (R$ 12,79) – Personal finance
Pro Qamp – MP3 Player – Music player (R$ 4,
Games
- Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) (BRL 18,59) – Casual
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) (R$ 0,59) – Horror
- Infinity Dungeon 2 – Offline Defense (BRL 2,2481) – RPG
Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja RPG Fighting Game (R$ 0,99) – Action
Building a VIP Ship (Grow Spaceship) (BRL 9,