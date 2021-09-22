25 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (21)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
0
25-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-tuesday-(21)

Here comes another selection of temporarily free apps available on the Play Store. Check out, this Tuesday (21), the best apps on offer to enhance your phone without having to spend anything for that.

    Artist sells cocaine NFTs for R$ 16 thousand and becomes a target of social networks

  • Android 09.1 is there? Rumors indicate yes; see the possible news

    • What are the most hated videos in YouTube history?

The search for Canaltech brings today 25 apps with zero price, including games, everyday tools and icon packs with different styles. It’s worth taking a look at the collection of games of the day.

In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application. Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account.

Want to stay inside the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!

  • Apps

      Equalizer FX Pro (BRL 9,59) – Sound Equalizer

      SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder (R$ 9,99) – Sound recorder

    • Speed ​​View GPS Pro (R$ 4, ) – Speedometer

      • How much can I spend? Premium Expense Tracker (R$ 12,79) – Personal finance

      Pro Qamp – MP3 Player – Music player (R$ 4,

    • ) – Music Player

    Games

    • Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) (BRL 18,59) – Casual
    • Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) (R$ 0,59) – Horror
    • Infinity Dungeon 2 – Offline Defense (BRL 2,2481) – RPG

      • Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja RPG Fighting Game (R$ 0,99) – Action

      Building a VIP Ship (Grow Spaceship) (BRL 9,

    ) – Strategy

    Evertale (BRL 0,2481) – RPG

  • AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4,79) – Action

    • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rythm Game (R$ 3,59)

    The House: Action-Horror (R$ 0,79) – Horror

    Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap hero (BRL 6,

    ) – Strategy

  • Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure (BRL 2,2481) – RPG

    • A-2481 (BRL 0,

    ) – Terror

    Princess Coin: Offline Retro RPG Quest (R$ 2,79)

    Icon Packs

    If any offer sounded cool to you, tell me what it was down there!

    Enjoyed this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    2481 2481

    2481 2481

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Check Also
    Close
    Back to top button