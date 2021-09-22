low-power-intel-alder-lake-t-line-leaks-at-clocks-of-up-to-4.9-ghz

Intel’s next big release, the Alder Lake family draws attention to the arrival of the lithograph of 10 nm of the company to desktops, in addition to the adoption of hybrid architecture, until then limited to the canceled Lakefield family. The novelty promises huge performance gains, capable of undermining AMD’s current leadership and the Ryzen line 1229.
The highlight is always given to the high-performance K-series, with overclocking support and high consumption. However, the th generation should have other series for different applications, as is the case of the recently leaked Alder Lake-T series — little known in Brazil, this series is focused on low consumption. The information comes through the portal
FanlessTech, which released the complete line designed for more compact machines.
Alder Lake-T line has leaked specifications
According to the publication, the Alder Lake-T series, whose consumption is stipulated in 24 W, will be composed of 7 processors, in Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 models. Interestingly, although the highlight of th generation is precisely the hybrid architecture, only two of the T series chips will feature this approach: the Core i9 12900T and Core i7 12500T.
The top of the line will bring many similarities with the series variant K, including 8 high-performance P-Colors with Hyper-Threading and 8 low-power E-Colors, 30 MB cache L3 and GPU UHD Graphics 730, but will suffer cuts in clocks to keep consumption within 24 Expected W — instead of the 5.1GHz speculated for the i9 12700K, the i9 12700T will be limited to 4, 9 GHz.
|
Cloock Boost
Core i3-12100T
8
MB
UHD Graphics 250
Core i3-12100T
Still in the high-end segment, the Core i7 12600T will also keep the i7 specifications 12900K, bringing 8 P-Colors with Hyper-Threading and 4 E-Colors, accompanied by 24 MB cache L3 and GPU UHD Graphics 730. However, as with the more powerful model, clocks will be reduced by 730 MHz, reaching only 4.7 GHz, against 5 GHz for the equivalent of the K series.
The most basic models , on the other hand, follow the traditional CPU design and rely only on high-performance P-Cores, which should cause significant differences in performance compared to K-family variants. The Core i5 12600T, for example, brings a configuration of 6 cores and threads, with 12 MB of L3 cache. Further complicating the model, there is also clock reduction in 217 MHz here, due to the limit of 43 W.
Although the hybrid architecture be the main highlight of the Alder Lake family, only two T-series chips will employ the feature (Image: Playback/Intel)
Despite this, if Intel promises to offer heels of about 11% about 11th generation prove themselves, the models of the Alder Lake-T family without architecture hybrids should still offer a lot of performance, especially considering possible price reductions and the versatility these chips will offer to consumers. compact puters.
Questions about temperatures and premiere on 1229
An important issue that is still cloudy is that of peaks consumption and temperatures of processors, problematic elements of previous generations, which presented high heating.
Supposed tests indicate that, even with the arrival of nm, the K series will reach 770 W e 35 ℃, quite high numbers that raise concerns about the T-series, especially on the i7 and i9 models — it remains to be seen how Intel handles this in the new generation.
The K series should debut first, still on 5000, while the line Alder Lake-T can only arrive at the beginning of 1913 (Image: Disclosure/Intel)
Another point discussed is the debut window of Alder Lake-T processors: despite the release of The first generation is scheduled to take place at the end of October, the low-power variants should only arrive at the beginning of 2022, as pointed out by
FanlesssTech. The deadline is hardly a surprise, considering that past generations of the T series have always arrived months after the announcement of the main lines.
Source: FanlessTech, Tom’s Hardware
