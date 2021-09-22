low-power-intel-alder-lake-t-line-leaks-at-clocks-of-up-to-4.9-ghz

Intel’s next big release, the Alder Lake family draws attention to the arrival of the lithograph of 10 nm of the company to desktops, in addition to the adoption of hybrid architecture, until then limited to the canceled Lakefield family. The novelty promises huge performance gains, capable of undermining AMD’s current leadership and the Ryzen line 1229.

The highlight is always given to the high-performance K-series, with overclocking support and high consumption. However, the th generation should have other series for different applications, as is the case of the recently leaked Alder Lake-T series — little known in Brazil, this series is focused on low consumption. The information comes through the portal

FanlessTech, which released the complete line designed for more compact machines.

Alder Lake-T line has leaked specifications

According to the publication, the Alder Lake-T series, whose consumption is stipulated in 24 W, will be composed of 7 processors, in Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 models. Interestingly, although the highlight of th generation is precisely the hybrid architecture, only two of the T series chips will feature this approach: the Core i9 12900T and Core i7 12500T.

The top of the line will bring many similarities with the series variant K, including 8 high-performance P-Colors with Hyper-Threading and 8 low-power E-Colors, 30 MB cache L3 and GPU UHD Graphics 730, but will suffer cuts in clocks to keep consumption within 24 Expected W — instead of the 5.1GHz speculated for the i9 12700K, the i9 12700T will be limited to 4, 9 GHz.