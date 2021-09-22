how-to-use-the-countdown-on-iphone

The Clock app, native to iOS, is much more complete than you might think. In addition to its main function as a clock — bringing information from different time zones around the world — it also provides alarm clock, stopwatch, and timer features, with a countdown function for your everyday needs.

The countdown feature can be particularly interesting for situations such as when washing your clothes or when cooking: you can set the time you need to wait with clothes in the washing machine, or with food in the oven on the stove, for example.

Learn in the tutorial below how to use the native countdown of your iOS device, through the Clock app’s Timer.

How to use iPhone countdown

Step 1:

in the iOS Clock app, click on the timer tab, in the last option of the footer menu.

In the iOS Clock app, click the timer tab. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Set the countdown time you want, in hours, minutes and seconds. Then, in the “On End” field located below, set the action you want when the timer ends, whether your iPhone plays some sound or stops playing media from some app.