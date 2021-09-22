how-to-use-the-countdown-on-iphone

The Clock app, native to iOS, is much more complete than you might think. In addition to its main function as a clock — bringing information from different time zones around the world — it also provides alarm clock, stopwatch, and timer features, with a countdown function for your everyday needs.
The countdown feature can be particularly interesting for situations such as when washing your clothes or when cooking: you can set the time you need to wait with clothes in the washing machine, or with food in the oven on the stove, for example.
Learn in the tutorial below how to use the native countdown of your iOS device, through the Clock app’s Timer.
How to use iPhone countdown
Step 1:
in the iOS Clock app, click on the timer tab, in the last option of the footer menu.
In the iOS Clock app, click the timer tab. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2:
Set the countdown time you want, in hours, minutes and seconds. Then, in the “On End” field located below, set the action you want when the timer ends, whether your iPhone plays some sound or stops playing media from some app.
Set the countdown time you need. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3:
If you want your device to play some sound when the countdown comes to an end, try the different ringtones listed and select the one you prefer. After selecting, at the top right of the screen, click “Set”.
Select the ringtone you want to play at the end of the timer. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4:
Or if you want some application to play — such as music, podcasts or videos that are playing, such as from streaming apps, for example — automatically stop after the countdown, choose “Stop Playback” at the bottom of the screen. After selecting, at the top right of the screen, click “Set”.
Or else , choose to stop current playback at the end of the timer. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5:
with everything defined, now click on the green “Start” button in the right corner of the screen, for the countdown to start.
Click to start the countdown. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 6:
With the timer countdown started, you can check the time in the center of the screen where it will end — and that, as a result, your device will either play or stop playing media. In the corners of the screen, you will find the options to cancel the countdown, or just pause it.
Check the time when the countdown will end. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 7:
Even when locking your iPhone, you can also check the progress of the timer countdown on the Lockscreen.
Extra Tip:
If you have Siri enabled and configured on your iPhone (see how to do this), you can trigger it to start a countdown for you.
Activate Siri to start a countdown for you. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
If you have Siri enabled and configured on your iPhone (see how to do this), you can trigger it to start a countdown for you.
Did you like this article?
