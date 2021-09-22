microsoft-promotes-a-series-of-lectures-for-startup-entrepreneurs

Microsoft Reactor, a Microsoft initiative to support startups, announced this Tuesday (13 ) six free online lectures to educate early stage startup founders. The program will also have support from Microsoft for Startups, a business acceleration project, and the presence of the main regional directors of Microsoft in Latin America.

Sebrae has 29 free courses via WhatsApp and Telegram with certification; see!

Financial education startup in schools raises investment of R$ 29 thousand

Check out free courses for beginners — and beginners — in the field of technology

The lectures start on the next day 27 and go on until November 17 with themes such as challenges faced by entrepreneurs, financing companies, mentoring and working with business organizations, among others. Entries can be made through the official website of the event, and the official website of Microsoft Reactor has more information.

Below, the complete list of lectures: