microsoft-promotes-a-series-of-lectures-for-startup-entrepreneurs

Microsoft Reactor, a Microsoft initiative to support startups, announced this Tuesday (13 ) six free online lectures to educate early stage startup founders. The program will also have support from Microsoft for Startups, a business acceleration project, and the presence of the main regional directors of Microsoft in Latin America.
The lectures start on the next day 27 and go on until November 17 with themes such as challenges faced by entrepreneurs, financing companies, mentoring and working with business organizations, among others. Entries can be made through the official website of the event, and the official website of Microsoft Reactor has more information.
Below, the complete list of lectures:
Microsoft Reactor São Paulo was launched in 29 in a partnership with the community Independent Innovation District, which in turn coordinated five physical technology centers. Currently, the face-to-face activities of the tec giant's initiative for startups take place at the Distrito Adtech building, which is located in the Jardins district, in São Paulo. "The Microsoft Reactor initiative, in partnership with Microsoft for Startups, reinforces Microsoft's commitment to the ecosystem of startups and entrepreneurs. The lectures will offer content and guidance for the main challenges faced by startups at an early stage", says Franklin Luzes, vice president of Innovation, Transformation and New Business at Microsoft Brazil.
Microsoft Reactor São Paulo was launched in 29 in a partnership with the community Independent Innovation District, which in turn coordinated five physical technology centers. Currently, the face-to-face activities of the tec giant’s initiative for startups take place at the Distrito Adtech building, which is located in the Jardins district, in São Paulo.
“The Microsoft Reactor initiative, in partnership with Microsoft for Startups, reinforces Microsoft’s commitment to the ecosystem of startups and entrepreneurs. The lectures will offer content and guidance for the main challenges faced by startups at an early stage”, says Franklin Luzes, vice president of Innovation, Transformation and New Business at Microsoft Brazil.
