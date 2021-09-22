Want to highlight a post on your Facebook page (Android l iOS l Web), but don’t know how? Fortunately, social networking allows users to pin posts at the top of their timelines. The feature, which resembles what already exists on Twitter, is simple and very intuitive.

To learn how to pin a post to a Facebook page, follow the step by step below. Before, however, it is worth noting that in this tutorial screenshots of the application were used exclusively, since the desktop version does not have the highlighting option.

How pin a post to a Facebook page

Step 1: go to Facebook and, on the home screen, tap the profile picture located in the lower right corner. Once that’s done, select the page.

Enter the line of page time. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: then swipe down the screen and locate the publication you want fix.

Scroll down and access the posts on the page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Now, tap on the three-dot button in the upper right corner of the Publication.

Open the publication options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: among the options, select the command “Pin Post”.

In this tab, the user can access other publication options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: With this action, Facebook will display a warning at the bottom of the screen and the publication will be displayed at the top of the page. To remove the highlight from the post, just repeat the process.