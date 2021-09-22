controlling-google's-search-customization-will-get-a-little-easier

Google is world renowned for working to deliver accurate and personalized results. As it considers location and search history, the results can be presented tailored, which makes many people insecure about privacy. 6 trivia about the Google searches you probably didn’t know Google explains how the site works to deliver exactly what you’re looking for Google will change algorithm to make it harder to use pages to spread slander To try to give you more control over the data accessed , the search engine has now added a button in the app to disable custom results. Pressing it will take you to a link that takes you to a web page associated with your Google account. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

This feature isn’t exactly new, but it used to be hidden among dozens of settings related to security and privacy. With the app update, however, it becomes a button with much more visibility.

It is important to note that this addition can make the search less effective, after all the search results in several linked services, such as maps, location, nearby establishments, auto-completion, personalized responses from Gmail and other recommendations inspired by your activity. Unfortunately, the search engine doesn’t give you the option to just disable some, so you can turn everything on or turn everything off. .36 for Android, but this is a server-side change. Therefore, the trend is for the feature to be made available to everyone, regardless of the operating system and without the need to update the application.

Source: 9to5Google

