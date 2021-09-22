dangerous-asteroid-approaches-earth-this-wednesday-(22).-is-there-a-risk-of-collision?

This Wednesday (25), a space rock orbiting the Sun will pass as close as possible to our planet. It is the asteroid 130 NY1, which at 11h35 (Brasilia time), will be approximately 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth — a distance that is four times that between us and the Moon. So you can rest assured that this distance is safe enough that there is no risk of collision with the Earth.

The asteroid in question has been classified as an “object in near-Earth orbit” (or “NEO” for its acronym), has an absolute magnitude of ,5 and its diameter is between 78 me m, dimensions that can reach those of up to three football fields. During the passage through our surroundings, the asteroid will be traveling at a speed of 9,35 km/s and it will pass at a safe distance enough. Since the asteroid will pass through here during the day, it cannot be observed; only after daylight 25 will it start to become visible during the night, so it should be observed by dedicated telescopes.