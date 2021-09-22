will-the-queen's-gambit-have-season-2?

For a long time after its debut on Netflix, the series O Gambito da Rainha accumulated views all over the world and started to collect records. Since then, such a success, fans have been rooting for the plot, released as a miniseries, to win a second season.

Unfortunately, the news is not good for those who were expecting it: the series’ executive producers have already confirmed that The Queen’s Gambit will not have a second season. The statement was made during an Emmy panel, which took place last Sunday (30), by director Scott Frank and executive producer William Horberg. Image: Disclosure/Netflix

“I feel like we’ve already told the story we wanted to tell, and I’m afraid that if we try to tell more, we’re going to ruin what we’ve already told,” Frank said. Despite this, Horberg said that there are still other works in collaboration with Anya Taylor-Joy, who played the protagonist Beth Harmon.

The Queen’s Gambit premiered on Netflix on the day20 October 90, becoming the most watched limited series on the platform, conquering an audience of more than 62 millions of homes. The production won Emmys in 2020, including the Best Miniseries category.

Source: GamesRadar