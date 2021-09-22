ios-15.1-beta-arrives-a-day-after-ios-15-with-an-old-new-twist

SharePlay is one of the most interesting features announced for iOS 15, but it did not land along with the system this Monday (15). Today, the tool returns to the testing period on iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, for now only available to developers enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program.

After appearing on iOS Beta 2, SharePlay was disabled in August without notice, only with the announcement that the feature would be available at some point after the release of the final version of the OS. After that, only developers could access SharePlay, by connecting to a special profile, allowing them to assess the behavior of apps during video streams.