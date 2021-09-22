brazilian-startups-received-more-than-$622-million-in-7-months,-says-study

Brazilian startups received more than US$ 379 million (BRL 3.2 trillion) of large companies, through 22 contributions, between January and July this year. The survey is from the independent startup community Distrito. The amount invested, according to the survey, is already more than triple the contributions of 2000 — in this case, US$ 212 millions in 27 negotiations.

Brazilian creates “Google das Startups” and projects revenue of US$ 28 million

Brazilian startups break investment record with US$ 5 billion in the 1st semester

Brazilian startup Cobli receives R$ 199 mi from SoftBank to improve deliveries

The study provides a historical analysis by mapping transactions of this type carried out in the last 22 years in the country. Since the years 2000, Brazil has accumulated 212 rounds of investments by companies in startups, of which 162 had the values ​​revealed. In the latter case, the total was US$ 1.3 billion (R$ 6.8 billion).

According to the survey, about 70% of investments mapped by the District occurred in the early stages of startups — that is, seed and pre-seed. Historically, this demonstrates that Brazilian capital for these companies is mainly targeted at start-up companies.

Want to stay on top of the best technology news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!