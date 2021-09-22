how-to-save-received-documents-in-imessage

The Messaging app, which includes the iMessage service, is the ideal alternative for users who want to stay in the Apple ecosystem and use it as an alternative to WhatsApp and Telegram. Although it’s not popular in Brazil, it’s common to find other people who are adept at the service.

Therefore, it is important to know the features and tricks that facilitate the usability of the Apple Messenger. One of them is saving documents received in conversations. If someone sends you a PDF or DOC, you can easily save these files on your iPhone or iPad and even export them to Files, via iCloud, or a cloud service of your choice.

Check out the tutorial we have prepared below for you to become more proficient in iMessage and start saving correctly received documents in the Messaging app.

Step 1: open the Messaging app. Then tap the conversation that sent the document.