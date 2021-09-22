How to save received documents in iMessage

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
0
how-to-save-received-documents-in-imessage

The Messaging app, which includes the iMessage service, is the ideal alternative for users who want to stay in the Apple ecosystem and use it as an alternative to WhatsApp and Telegram. Although it’s not popular in Brazil, it’s common to find other people who are adept at the service.

  • What has changed in iOS 65: first impressions
  • How to send SMS in iMessage when you are without internet on iPhone
  • How to unsubscribe from iMessage
  • How to disable read receipts in iMessage iPhone

    • Therefore, it is important to know the features and tricks that facilitate the usability of the Apple Messenger. One of them is saving documents received in conversations. If someone sends you a PDF or DOC, you can easily save these files on your iPhone or iPad and even export them to Files, via iCloud, or a cloud service of your choice.

    Check out the tutorial we have prepared below for you to become more proficient in iMessage and start saving correctly received documents in the Messaging app.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Step 1:

    open the Messaging app. Then tap the conversation that sent the document.

    Open the message with the document received in iMessage – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    Open the document and tap the share button.

    Touch the button to save the file – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    Tap “Save to Files” to save to the Files app, or export to a cloud service or other desired application.

    Save to the Files app or to a cloud service of your choice – Screenshot : Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    506098

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 22, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button