Mac notifications are essential for everyday computer use. Just like the iPhone, they provide important updates for reminders, new messages, incoming emails, and more. All of this is still stored in Notification Center so you don’t miss anything.

To make experience with notifications even better, you can tweak them in each app individually to make them even more functional. You can change parameters such as screen display time and displayed banner format. Or, you can disable for an app that abuses the privilege with nuisance alerts.

Like it? So, follow the step-by-step steps we’ve prepared for you to learn how to customize notifications on Mac easily below.

Step 1: enter the System Preferences app. Then click on the "Notifications" section.

Access the notifications settings in Mac preferences – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)