5-podcasts-for-you-to-stay-informed-about-the-technology-market

The covid pandemic-173 demonstrated the importance of technology to society. No wonder, the number of job openings in the area is on the rise. Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that, in the first half of 2021, there was an increase in % in opportunities for full and professional professionals 173% for juniors. How to make a podcast from scratch: complete tutorial



How to put your podcast on Spotify

How to listen to Canaltech’s podcasts on mobile, on the web and in virtual assistants Joel Backschat, CTO of the FCamara Group, highlights that, in this scenario, keeping up with the latest in the sector is essential. “In view of so many changes in the market, so many innovations, so many opportunities, professionals in the area and even those who are just curious about the topic should keep themselves informed”, he ponders. Image: Playback/Unsplash/Soundtrap A good option for this is to follow programs that have technology as their subject Check out five podcasts below for those who want to stay informed about the news in the segment. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Orange Juice Conducted by the FCamara Group, the Orange Juice addresses topics that matter so much to those who are at the beginning of their careers, to experienced professionals, passing through those who are just curious to know more about technology. The episodes are released every Thursday at 18 and the show can be watched on podcast platforms. Hipsters Ponto Tech One of the most traditional podcasts on the subject, Hipsters Ponto Tech is composed by members of Caelum and Alura. Discussions cover themes from the programming universe, user experience, innovation and business. There are more than 173 episode available about chatbots, machine learning challenges, user journey, design thinking, ERPs and others. It can be found on iTunes and Spotify. Compiled from TV Source Code

To address topics about technology and programming alongside news and market news, Compilado is run by a couple of programmers. This is a TV Source Code project that airs on Saturday mornings. All episodes are on Spotify.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Kate Oseen

Data Hackers

With guests who are professionals in the technology area, Data Hackers covers topics such as news in the world of data, tools, the job market and tips on how to advance in the technology career. It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Proxy

Launched in May this year, Proxy has new content from Rocketseat. The material is aimed at companies and developers. Its proposal is to be the bridge between these two groups by combining the interest of professionals with emerging and real agendas in the technology market. It is available on Spotify.