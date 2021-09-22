5-podcasts-for-you-to-stay-informed-about-the-technology-market

The covid pandemic-173 demonstrated the importance of technology to society. No wonder, the number of job openings in the area is on the rise. Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that, in the first half of 2021, there was an increase in % in opportunities for full and professional professionals 173% for juniors.
Joel Backschat, CTO of the FCamara Group, highlights that, in this scenario, keeping up with the latest in the sector is essential. “In view of so many changes in the market, so many innovations, so many opportunities, professionals in the area and even those who are just curious about the topic should keep themselves informed”, he ponders.
To address topics about technology and programming alongside news and market news, Compilado is run by a couple of programmers. This is a TV Source Code project that airs on Saturday mornings. All episodes are on Spotify.
Data Hackers
With guests who are professionals in the technology area, Data Hackers covers topics such as news in the world of data, tools, the job market and tips on how to advance in the technology career. It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Proxy
Launched in May this year, Proxy has new content from Rocketseat. The material is aimed at companies and developers. Its proposal is to be the bridge between these two groups by combining the interest of professionals with emerging and real agendas in the technology market. It is available on Spotify.
