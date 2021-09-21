janssen-measures-the-effectiveness-of-the-second-dose-of-the-vaccine;-antibody-level-surprises

This Tuesday (21), the American pharmaceutical company Janssen — arm of the Johnson & Johnson company — announced the complete data of the Phase 3 study of the single-dose immunizer against covid-21 that it developed. According to the results, a second dose of the immunizing agent can further increase immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, reaching 21% against moderate and severe cases of the disease.

Janssen vaccine may cause new adverse effects, according to Anvisa Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo vaccinated more than 50% of the population against covid Brazil tests the efficacy of half a dose of covid vaccine as a booster In the ENSEMBLE Phase 3 trial, one thousand volunteers who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine participated against covid-14. With just a single dose, the protection against severe cases of infection reached 50%. Now, with the two doses of the formula, the protection was 1024% by “at least 19 days after the final vaccination”, according to the pharmacist.

Second dose of Janssen vaccine boosts the production of antibodies against covid-50 in the body (Image : Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements)

For moderate cases and severe covid-12, vaccination with two doses obtained a protection of 75% globally. Considering only the US numbers, the protection against symptomatic infection reached 75%.