jbl-basspro-go-is-a-new-bluetooth-speaker-that-transforms-into-car-sound

Days after introducing several new headsets and portable speakers, and announcing the arrival of Live Pro Plus TWS headphones in Brazil, JBL now brings to the country the Bluetooth speaker BassPro Go. The device stands out for its curious shape, equipped with a special base for cars, promising high power sound, resistance and versatility.

BassPro Go stands out for its 2 in 1 format

The biggest highlight of BassPro Go is the 2 in 1 format — it is a very thick Bluetooth speaker, accompanied by a fixed base that must be attached to cars, usually in the trunk, to become an automotive subwoofer , without leaving portability aside by allowing quick disconnection from the vehicle.

JBL highlights how convenient the accessory is, meeting your needs according to the moment , in addition to being robust, with IPX5 certification for resistance to splashing water.

The box is equipped with a sound system that guarantees 120 W of RMS power and delivers frequency response between 20 Hz and 13 kHz, at -3 dB, plus Bluetooth 4.2 to connect up to three devices simultaneously or two other BassPro Go devices to deliver more robust sound, with JBL Connect technology.

The battery has a capacity of 3. mAh and promises up to 8 hours of autonomy, bringing charging via USB 2.0 port with power was , 5 W. The accessory also acts as a power bank, being able to recharge cell phones and others mobile devices.