how-to-make-gmail-default-on-iphone

Since iOS 14, the iPhone allows not only change the device’s default web browser, but also the default email app — as long as your email provider’s developers make this function available in the App Store app.
- How to Sync Google Calendar on iPhone
- 3 Best Email Apps for iPhone
- How to set Google Chrome as the default browser on iPhone
Being the provider The world’s most widely used email, Google’s Gmail, naturally has this function in its iOS app. This way, by setting it as your iPhone’s default email app, when you click on an email address from some conversation, for example, Gmail will automatically open instead of Mail — the native app iOS device — so you can compose your message.
- How to use Google Lens on iPhone or iPad
- How to turn on Google Maps Dark Mode on iPhone
- How to delete your Google activities on iPhone
Check the tutorial below on how to set Gmail as your iPhone’s default email app:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 3
: Select Gmail to become your iPhone’s default email app.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.