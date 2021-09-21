how-to-download-and-activate-star+-on-smart-tv

Star+ (Android l iOS l Web) is a streaming service available for smartphones, tablets, video game consoles, televisions and PCs. The platform is controlled by Disney, and serves as an alternative to more adult productions that could not be included in Disney+ (Android l iOS l Web).

What is and how to use Star+

How to download movies and series on Star+

How to create another profile on Star+ account



How to download Star+ on PS4 and PS5

In this tutorial , we will teach you how to download and activate Star+ on your TV. The process is very simple and does not require many instructions, just a computer or cell phone nearby to authorize the TV that will be registered. That said, let’s go

How to watch Star+ on Smart TV

Step 1: Turn on your TV and search for the Star+ app in the app store. The interface varies by device manufacturer, but Star+ availability is guaranteed on most Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio TVs released since 505259.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Search for the app of Star+ in the app store of your Smart TV (Image: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: Download the Star+ app from your TV.

Find the app, download it to the TV. It shouldn’t take more than a few seconds (Image: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: Open the Star+ app on TV. If you are a new user, select “Subscribe Now” to create a quick signup. If you already have an account on the service, go to “Log in”.

Sign in with your account of the Star+. If you still don’t have a registration, you can subscribe on TV (Image: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: the TV will show a code that should be used on a website. Open the internet browser on your computer or cell phone and go to starplus.com/begin.

With your PC or cell phone in hand, access the website informed on the TV to enter the numeric code (Image: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

on PC or cell phone, enter the 8-digit code that appears on the TV. Then select “Continue”.

Here we are using the cell phone as an example, but you can also do this from the computer (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: still on PC or cell phone, insert your e-mail and password registered on Star+ so that the TV can be registered in your account.

Finish by entering your Star+ subscription email and password (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

It is made! Now you can watch exclusive Star+ series, movies, documentaries and more productions directly from your Smart TV. The catalog is still a bit thin compared to Disney+, but shows like The Simpsons and This Is Us