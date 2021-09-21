how-to-set-up-two-simultaneous-audio-outputs-on-mac

You may already know that to share audio on an iPhone/iPad you need to have AirPods or a compatible Beats headset, right? What few people know is that the Mac can perform the same task with any device with audio output.
Although it’s a hidden function in the Mac’s audio settings, sharing audio on your computer with others via third-party accessories and devices can be done without much difficulty. This is an excellent alternative compared to Apple’s mobile devices, especially the iPhone — which no longer has a headphone output.
So, check out how to configure two outputs below. simultaneous audio in Mac audio settings.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Before you begin, connect your audio peripherals to your Mac, via the headphone output or Bluetooth. Note that the more audio devices that are connected, the less sound quality will be reproduced. Step 1:
Before you begin, connect your audio peripherals to your Mac, via the headphone output or Bluetooth. Note that the more audio devices that are connected, the less sound quality will be reproduced.
Step 1:on the Mac, open the Finder. Then click “Applications” > “Utilities” and open the Audio & MIDI Setup app .
Open the Audio and MIDI Configuration app along the indicated path – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Configure the sound output in Mac preferences – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
After following all the steps correctly, your configured audio devices should start playing the same audio output from Mac! You may notice a delay (delay) in the output signal from your secondary stereos. It is important to assess whether this delay can interfere with the experience of personal or professional use of the resource.
