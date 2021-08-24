monty panesar on mohammad siraj: india vs england third test main koun jeetega: who will win the third test in india and england

monty panesar on mohammad siraj: india vs england third test main koun jeetega: who will win the third test in india and england

Highlights

Monty Panesar said that Joe Root and Bairstow’s home ground is HeadingleyIndia can get victory in Leeds provided Root does it early Outpanesar praised Siraj, said England could not break him

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes the Headingley ground could be challenging for India. The reason behind Panesar’s claim is that Leeds is the home ground of England captain Joe Root and aggressive batsman Jonny Bairstow. However, at the same time, Panesar also believes that if India bowls well, then they can also be a strong contender to win the series. The third match of the five-match series between England and India will be played from Wednesday.

Panesar seems to be heavily influenced by young Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj. He believes that Siraj bowled amazingly at Lord’s. Siraj took eight wickets in this match. Monty Panesar cautioned England that he can once again be a challenge for England’s batsmen.

The Indian team can win the Headingley Test match provided he gets Joe Root out early. Siraj can deliver a very effective performance for them.

Talking to our colleague Times of India.com, Panesar said that the Indian team can win the Headingley Test if they get Joe Root out early.

Panesar said, ‘Headingley is the home ground of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. India played great cricket at Lord’s but Headingley could be challenging for them. If the Indian team continues to bowl like this, they can win the series.

He further said, ‘Indian team can win the Headingley Test match provided they get Joe Root out early. Siraj can deliver a very effective performance for them. Siraj made a difference. Siraj has created a lot of problems for England in this series so far. The England batsmen have not been able to break this siraj yet.



‘Indian team would like more drama’

There was a lot of drama between India and England in the Lord’s Test. Monty Panesar said that Virat Kohli would like his team to show aggression against England in this match as well. He said, ‘Virat Kohli would like his players to show an aggressive stance on the English batsmen. Kohli will come with a similar attitude. I think the Indian team would like to see more drama in this match.