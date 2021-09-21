automotive-gps:-what-is-it-and-how-does-it-work?

Do you know what an automotive GPS is and what it is for? Before we explain this, let’s explain what this acronym means. The three letters come from the English term Global Positioning System which, in good Portuguese, became a Global Positioning System. We adopted the acronym GPS because, let’s face it, SPG would be pretty weird, right?

And what is, effectively, the automotive GPS? In simple terms, it is an electronic device created to determine the exact location of the vehicle in which the receiver is installed, anytime and anywhere.

Currently, GPS is a feature that it also works integrated with so-called trackers, which are very common, especially in the luxury segment. In this way, the user gets better prices when taking out insurance, as, in case of car theft, it is easier and faster to determine its exact location.

How does the automotive GPS work?