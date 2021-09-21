overwatch-2-executive-producer-leaves-blizzard

Chacko Sonny, executive producer of Overwatch, has informed his team that he is leaving Activision Blizzard. He is yet another outgoing employee the day after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a new investigation. The information was released and confirmed by Bloomberg this Tuesday (17).
Sonny did the announcement by e-mail, advising that he will leave office next Friday (24), but without explaining his reasons for doing so. The news agency had access to the messages and highlighted that the producer said that “it has been an absolute privilege and one of the best experiences of his career”. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, co-leaders of the company, responded by thanking him for his services and defining him as a caring leader.
The executive has been with Blizzard since
Legal Loss
Later that day, Claire Hart, legal director and chief attorney for the games company, will also resign. On her LinkedIn, she said she “decided to move on to the next adventure,” with 21 September being her last day at Blizzard. In all, it took three years to take care of the legal aspects of the company. She also said nothing about the allegations and her departure was confirmed by the press office, to Venture Beat.
Activision Blizzard is working with a law firm called WilmerHale, which has defended Amazon in lawsuits against unions.
Since July 2021, the company responsible for franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft has been receiving a series of reports of harassment, abuse and toxic behavior from executives and other leadership positions.
Source: Bloomberg, Venture Beat
