overwatch-2-executive-producer-leaves-blizzard

Chacko Sonny, executive producer of Overwatch, has informed his team that he is leaving Activision Blizzard. He is yet another outgoing employee the day after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a new investigation. The information was released and confirmed by Bloomberg this Tuesday (17).

Sonny did the announcement by e-mail, advising that he will leave office next Friday (24), but without explaining his reasons for doing so. The news agency had access to the messages and highlighted that the producer said that “it has been an absolute privilege and one of the best experiences of his career”. Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, co-leaders of the company, responded by thanking him for his services and defining him as a caring leader.

The executive has been with Blizzard since