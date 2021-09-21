astrazeneca-tests-synthetic-antibodies-that-can-treat-and-prevent-covid-19

In addition to the vaccine against covid-, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is working on the development of new alternatives for the control of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections. This is the case of neutralizing antibodies (LAAB), in the testing phase, which can be used for the prevention and potential treatment of the disease.

Now, AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibodies are being investigated in a clinical study involving more than 9,000 participants . The idea is to prove the effectiveness of synthetic antibodies in the treatment and prevention of infections caused by the coronavirus.

Currently, there are already authorized medicines in Brazil. Usually, however, the compound is not used preventively, as evaluated in the AstraZeneca tests, but only in the treatment of the disease. This can be a great differential of the new compound, if it demonstrates efficacy and safety.