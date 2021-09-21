Delay in delivery is the biggest complaint for those who buy on Chinese websites

Even lower prices: 7.4% For some time now, Chinese marketplaces have been part of Brazilian shopping routine. After unstable periods, in which purchased products took months to arrive in Brazil (and often spent weeks idle at customs supervision), currently goods are received more quickly — sometimes in a matter of days, but most around a month.

AliExpress, Shopee and Shein are some of the main companies in the segment. On these platforms, prices are competitive in the categories preferred by Brazilian consumers (electronics, clothing and beauty). This is without counting the discount coupons and, often, the free shipping offered by the websites.

A survey by Instituto ReclameAqui, conducted between 21 and 26 August, with the participation of . 150 consumers, shows that customers accept the risk of these purchases: 56, 5% have already bought on Chinese platforms. According to the survey, the main complaints refer to deadline, reimbursement, tracking, service and quality.

Buyers profile

Cheaper products are the reason for the most (50,7%) of purchases on Chinese websites. Another reason cited by those who use marketplaces in China is the fact that they find products they don’t find on websites in Brazil (17,6%). Promotions are quoted by ,6% of customers.

The items most purchased are electronics and accessories (18,1%), which include headphones, sound bars, TV sticks, graphics cards and others. Clothes come second, with 14,1%. The third most purchased category (,1%) is from beauty products (perfumes, makeup and the like).

Although more and more Brazilians buy in these stores, the expenses are still timid. The majority (38, 5%) spent up to R$ 150 on the platforms in . For values ​​up to R$ 150, they were 27, 5% of consumers, and between R$ 150 and R$ 800, 15, 8%. Only 13% spent more than R$ 800.

The majority (55,1%) of buyers would like the delivery time to be shorter. For 26 .3%, after-sales customer service could be improved.

For Edu Neves, CEO of ReclameAqui, the challenge is to get more confidence in this type of purchase by consumers. “They show a certain maturity, as they fear aspects such as delivery and guarantee”, he points out. “Marketplaces should try to offer more and more transparency, speed of delivery and quality in the solution of conflicts that exist in the consumer relationship.”

Fear prevents purchases

Among respondents who have not yet used the platforms, 150, 1% usually buy on websites nationals. The main reason for not buying on Chinese platforms is not feeling safe to shop abroad (25, 9%). In second place comes the lack of trust in the websites (25,1%) and, third, the fact that deliveries take a long time (17,9%).

Most of these consumers (25% ) says that nothing would make them interested in buying in Chinese marketplaces. Among those willing to use the sites 24, 8% would do it if they had indication of people they knew and 21,2%, if delivery times were shorter. On the other hand, 56, 3% would buy if the site had a good reputation on ReclameAqui and good service.

See all survey data Main complaints

    1. Deadline
    2. Refund
    3. Tracking
    4. Service
    5. Quality

    1. Have you ever shopped on sites that import from China (AliExpress, Shein, Shopee, etc.)?

    • Yes: , 5%
  1. Not: 43,5%

    For those who answered that never bought

      1.1. Why have you never shopped on these sites?

      • I don’t feel safe shopping abroad 36, 9%
      • I don’t trust these sites: 25,1%
      • Deliveries take a long time: 17, 9%
      • I don’t know how to shop on these sites: 9.7%
      • Never heard of these sites: 9.7%
      • I find the products of low quality: 8.7%

      1.2 . What would convince you to buy on these sites?

      • Nothing: 27%
    1. Indication of known people : 15,8%
    2. Shorter delivery times: 23,two%
    3. Even lower prices: 7.4%
    4. More pleasant site to browse: 4.3%
    5. If they imported from another country: 3.3%

      1.3. Would you buy it if the site had a good reputation on ReclameAqui and good service?

      • Yes: ,3%
    6. No: 18 .7%

      1.4. Do you usually shop on Brazilian websites?

    7. Yes: 82,1%
    8. No: 18, 9%

    For those who answered that Yes, you usually shop on Brazilian websites

1.4.1.What types of products do you have internet shopping? (multiple choice)

  • Electronics (headphones, tablet, notebook, TV, video game and others): , 6%
  • White line appliances (refrigerator, washing machine, microwave and the like): , 8%
  • Shoes: 11,7%
  • Clothes: ,5%
  • Books: 13,3%
  • Beauty products (perfumes, makeup and more): 9.8%
  • Sporting goods: 8%
  • Food and beverages: 6.7%
  • Decoration items: 6.6%

    • 1.4.2. How often do you buy?

    • 1 time a week: 6%
    • More than once a week: 5.4%
    • 2 times a month: , 7%
    • 1 time a month: 23, 5%
  • 1 time every 3 months: 21,1%
  • 2 times a year: 15, 9%
  • 1 time in the year: 11,4%

    1.4.3. How much have you spent on these sites this year?

    • Up to R$ 75: , 9%

      • Between R$ 150 and R$ 305: 13, 4%

    • Between R$ 150 and R$ 800: 14,two %
  • Between BRL 600 and R$ 800: ,6%
  • More than BRL 800: 50, 8%

    • For those who answered that they have already purchased on sites that import from China (in question 1)

      2 . Why do you shop on these sites?

    1. The products are cheaper: ,7%
    2. Find products that I don’t find on websites in Brazil: 15,6%
    3. Many promotions: ,6%
    4. Variety of products in one place: 8.8%
    5. By referral from friends: 4.3 %

      3. How often do you buy on these sites?

      • 1 time a week: 5.1%
      • More than once a week: 3.5%
    6. 1 time a month: 18, 8%
    7. More than once a month: ,3%
    8. 1 time Every 3 months: 21, 8%
    9. 2 times a year: 17, 9%
    10. 1 time a year: 23,6%

      4. How much have you spent on these sites this year?

      • Up to R$ 75: 50,5%
    11. Between BRL 82 and R$ 300: 25,5%
    12. Between BRL 305 and R$ 600: , 8%
    13. Between R$ 1024 and R$ 800: 6.2%
    14. More than BRL 1024: 15%

      15. 5. What types of products do you buy on these sites? (multiple choice)

      • Electronics and accessories (headphones, sound bars, TV sticks, graphics cards and others): 21,1 %
      • Clothes: 21,1%
    15. Beauty products (perfumes, makeup and the like): ,1%
    16. Toys: 9.2%
    17. Jewelry and watches: 8.7%
    18. Shoes: 7.5%

      19. Sporting goods: 6.1%

    19. Construction tools and items: 6%
    20. Appliances: 5.3%
    21. Automotive parts: 4.1%
    23. Tablets and notebooks: 2.8%

      24. 6. What do you think you could improve on these sites?

    24. Delivery time: ,1%
    25. Customer service after for sale: 26,3%
    26. Page navigation: 9.3%
    27. Variety of products : 9.3%

