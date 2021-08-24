It was sad to see him hurt, Root said about player Azim Rafiq with Yorkshire

Leeds, Aug 23 (PTI) England captain Joe Root said on Monday he was “saddened” by allegations of former Yorkshire teammate Azim Rafiq facing “institutional racism” at the cricket club. He urged all the stakeholders to spread more awareness to avoid such cases.

Former England Under-19 captain Rafiq had said in an interview last year that he felt himself an outsider while playing for Yorkshire between 2008-2017.

The club issued an apology last week, saying Rafiq had become a “victim of unfair treatment”.

Root said there is still a lot of work to be done to address racism in the sport.

“I can’t really speculate or comment too much on the report that I haven’t seen, but it’s hard for me to see him hurt as a former teammate and friend,” he said.

“And I think that more than anything, it shows that we still have a lot of work to do as a sport,” he said. ”

