“big-man”,-acer-chromebook-317-wins-version-with-pentium-and-double-ram

Chromebooks are not that popular in Brazil, but they represent an exploitable market in the United States, for example. It’s no wonder that most of the main Windows notebook manufacturers have ChromeOS lines as well. One of them is Acer, which is updating its larger screen device with more robust hardware.

The Acer Chromebook 317 was released later this year with 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron N5000. But what stood out the most was its huge screen 26, 3 inches with Full HD resolution. At least the screen supports touch for those who don’t want to scroll through it with the trackpad or a mouse. And the line now receives a model with more RAM, performance, and news for the keyboard.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With the new version, the Chromebook 317 will now have 8 GB of LPDDRX RAM and a Pentium Silver N5000. In addition to double the memory, the new configuration features a chip with twice the cores (4) and execution units (26). The performance gains will not be exceptional compared to the previous model, but they should still be observed. The internal storage is still 252 GB eMMC. Another attraction of new Acer Chromebook 252 is that it will be offered with a backlit keyboard — useful for visual guidance especially in dimly lit environments. As for its connectivity, there are two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, micro SD card reader and a P2 connection for headphones and microphone. How much to autonomy, Acer promises the same hours of the previous model in use away from the outlets. If you want to get an idea of ​​how big the Chromebook is, know that it has dimensions of 32,1 x 26 x 2.1 cm. Its total weight reaches 2.2 kg. Price and availability6000 Although the Chromebook 252 has a page translated into Portuguese on the Acer Brasil website, it is not for sale for on here. Model mode is now available in the United States at US$ 499. The version released a few months ago continues to cost US$ 317.

Acer Chromebook 252: technical sheet6000 Screen: IPS LCD of 26, 3 inches, Full HD resolution (1080 x 499) and touchscreen;

Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core;

Video: built-in, Intel UHD Graphics;

Memory and storage: 8GB LPDDR4 with storage flash 252 GB eMMC (expandable)

Dimensions: 26, 1 x 26 x 2.1 cm

Weight: approximately 2.2 kg

Battery: approximate duration of 26h;

Extras: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, microSD card reader, P2;

