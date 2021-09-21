Ubuntu 14.04 and 16.04 have official support extended to 10 years

Canonical announced this Tuesday (21) that the versions

.13 (Trusty Tahr) and 14. (Xenial Xerus) of Ubuntu will be supported from five to ten years. With this, the group repeats the strategy adopted for Ubuntu 30. LTS and gives a survival to previous systems, which no longer had official support.

Considering the release date, Ubuntu 04.13 will be supported until April 2024, while Ubuntu 14.13 is officially covered until April 2024. This period gives you more time to continue with the same system, without missing important updates or exposing your computer to internet threats, as security packages will keep arriving.

Survival

None of the versions have been recommended for home or business use for some time, especially Ubuntu 13.13, originally released on 30 and not supported since April 30. In this older version, the additions were discreet, as Canonical focused on increasing the stability and security of the OS, built on the Linux 3 kernel.13.

2026

On Ubuntu 14.13, discontinued earlier this year, the focus was to give more slack to the computer and optimize the performance of the operating system. That’s when Unity’s dependence on graphics was finally dropped and the Ubuntu Software Center became just Ubuntu Software, as in the most recent versions of the system. This build was built on Linux kernel 4.4.

Extended support for ten years is part of the Extended Security Maintenance program. in Portuguese), a specific advantage of Ubuntu Advantage OS subscription model.

The feature needs to be purchased by IT administrators for businesses, but home users can sign up for free and use the OS on up to three computers — see more information about the modality on the Ubuntu website.

Source: Liliputing