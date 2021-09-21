from-junior-to-senior:-how-finserv-attracts-it-professionals-at-all-levels

It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), up to 2021, 421 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 50 thousand professionals in the area annually. In other words, there is (a lot) of people in this market.

Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.

And that’s where the tech recruiter comes in, an HR professional specialized in hiring talent for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! And to explain how the process of hiring professionals for your IT area works, theCanaltech talks weekly with tech recruiters from the biggest companies in Brazil, as well as startups. In the chat, they will explain how the entire process is carried out, which profiles are most sought after and how these companies attract — and retain — these talents. And in today’s issue, we spoke with Fernanda Pacheco, VP of HR for Latam at Fiserv, a global technology provider serving companies in the financial sector, driving innovation in payments, services processing, risk and compliance, customer management, channels and insights, and business optimization. And in the interview, she talks about how the company selects IT professionals, the role of tech recruiters , the recruitment process and much more. Canaltech – How is the rate of hiring of IT professionals at Fiserv currently? Does the company have plans for growth in the area for the coming months? Fernanda Pacheco: Positions in IT are the ones we have the most, whether for the development of new projects, for the delivery of products and services to our customers, infrastructure or replacement of vacancies. In Brazil, we contracted on average 19 IT positions per quarter. We see the same pace in other Latin American countries, especially in Argentina, where we also have a technology development center. In addition, we are going to open 200 positions until the end of 2021, aiming to support business growth in region. There are currently more than 50 positions for immediate hiring, mainly for the technical and product development areas. CT – When starting the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning done between HR and Fiserv’s Technology area? What information is exchanged between the two sectors? FP: We have a few moments for this. First, during the budget-of-the-year discussion, when we jointly define the basic needs. Then, throughout the year, with each project sold and/or approved. We have a very close relationship and we are daily aligning priorities and profiles. We focus, of course, on the technical skills needed, but mainly on how the new positions will fit into the structure – soft skills for better cultural and team adherence, level of expertise etc.

This is a In the sensitive phase of the process, the two areas (HR and IT) need to be fully in tune, because delays in hiring have a direct impact on the delivery of projects, our HRBPs are close to the business and, as far as possible, anticipate talent needs.

CT – What knowledge does Fiserv’s HR professional currently have to select IT professionals for the company’s staff? Does he have access to some type of course to be able to select with more property for this area?