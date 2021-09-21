from-junior-to-senior:-how-finserv-attracts-it-professionals-at-all-levels

It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), up to 2021, 421 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 50 thousand professionals in the area annually. In other words, there is (a lot) of people in this market.
Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.
And that’s where the tech recruiter comes in, an HR professional specialized in hiring talent for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.
talks weekly with tech recruiters from the biggest companies in Brazil, as well as startups. In the chat, they will explain how the entire process is carried out, which profiles are most sought after and how these companies attract — and retain — these talents. And in today’s issue, we spoke with Fernanda Pacheco, VP of HR for Latam at Fiserv, a global technology provider serving companies in the financial sector, driving innovation in payments, services processing, risk and compliance, customer management, channels and insights, and business optimization. And in the interview, she talks about how the company selects IT professionals, the role of tech recruiters , the recruitment process and much more. Canaltech – How is the rate of hiring of IT professionals at Fiserv currently? Does the company have plans for growth in the area for the coming months? Fernanda Pacheco:
Positions in IT are the ones we have the most, whether for the development of new projects, for the delivery of products and services to our customers, infrastructure or replacement of vacancies. In Brazil, we contracted on average 19 IT positions per quarter. We see the same pace in other Latin American countries, especially in Argentina, where we also have a technology development center. In addition, we are going to open 200 positions until the end of 2021, aiming to support business growth in region. There are currently more than 50 positions for immediate hiring, mainly for the technical and product development areas. CT – When starting the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning done between HR and Fiserv’s Technology area? What information is exchanged between the two sectors?
Positions in IT are the ones we have the most, whether for the development of new projects, for the delivery of products and services to our customers, infrastructure or replacement of vacancies. In Brazil, we contracted on average 19 IT positions per quarter. We see the same pace in other Latin American countries, especially in Argentina, where we also have a technology development center.
In addition, we are going to open 200 positions until the end of 2021, aiming to support business growth in region. There are currently more than 50 positions for immediate hiring, mainly for the technical and product development areas.
CT – When starting the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning done between HR and Fiserv’s Technology area? What information is exchanged between the two sectors?
FP:We have a few moments for this. First, during the budget-of-the-year discussion, when we jointly define the basic needs. Then, throughout the year, with each project sold and/or approved. We have a very close relationship and we are daily aligning priorities and profiles. We focus, of course, on the technical skills needed, but mainly on how the new positions will fit into the structure – soft skills for better cultural and team adherence, level of expertise etc.
This is a In the sensitive phase of the process, the two areas (HR and IT) need to be fully in tune, because delays in hiring have a direct impact on the delivery of projects, our HRBPs are close to the business and, as far as possible, anticipate talent needs.
CT – What knowledge does Fiserv’s HR professional currently have to select IT professionals for the company’s staff? Does he have access to some type of course to be able to select with more property for this area?
We seek to hire recruiters with experience in looking for IT professionals. However, even the competitiveness of these professionals has increased a lot. We created an internal recruiter training program that starts with onboarding the company's business, our internal and external recruiting tools, and understanding the technology cycle. We also reinforced our training focused on the candidate's experience, as during the selection process the IT candidate is talking to several companies. In addition, we are continuously recycling knowledge and sharing best practices among teams regional and local. We also have specialized partners for specific projects and with the support of managers and their relationship network. But the most important thing, for us, is the candidates' personal skills and alignment with our values, and this is the main focus of our recruiting team.
The basic points are competitive remuneration and benefits package aligned with the expectations of our population, challenging work environment and innovative projects. Those who work in IT want to be always learning and working with state-of-the-art technology that adds value to the customer and the market. This is what we do daily. We are transforming the payment industry in the region and this is very engaging. CT – With remote work extended due to the Covid pandemic-19, space was opened up for companies to hire professionals from all over the country. Does Fiserv work with this Anywhere Office model? If so, is it also valid for professionals from abroad or is it restricted to Brazil? FP:
We work very closely throughout the structure of Latin America, so we have platforms allocated in Brazil that provide services to other countries, platforms allocated in Argentina that provide services to Brazil and others, and international platforms. Therefore, the country of assignment of the associate is much less relevant to us than in other companies, we have a lot of flexibility in this regard. Remote work was also something we have tried and adopted (continued 200% remote). When we return to the offices, we want everyone together so that we can integrate entire teams hired in the last two years, but we will always have professionals 50% remote from according to function and need. CT – Today, what is the average remuneration offered by Fiserv at the Junior, Full and Senior levels in your IT area? Do employees also have a benefit package?
FP: It is very challenging to talk about averages in a market that has a huge granularity, and some technologies – even at the junior, full and senior levels – require totally different remunerations. We can say that we pay equal to or above the market for the technologies we use, and we have an excellent package of benefits, including top health plan, dental plan, life insurance, private pension, wellness package with member assistance program (psychological, legal, financial), flexible hours, VR, VT etc. And we constantly conduct salary surveys, including those focused on the Tech market to monitor our competitiveness. And Finserv has several open positions and constantly announces new positions. Go to the company’s careers page, see which opportunities fit your u professional profile and good luck!
CT – And what Fiserv is looking for today, in general, in a professional from you? The company prefers to invest in one more professional, so to speak, ready? Or do you opt for someone who can be molded indoors? Or is there space for these two profiles?
There is space for all profiles and it depends a lot on the moment and need. For a project with an implementation date, in general, we are looking for more “ready” professionals. But we also invest in training new talent and inclusion. Right now we are in the process of interviewing 20 professionals from the program Incluyeme for which we sponsor technical training grants – they are professionals with special needs for whom we offer basic technical training and we will continue to develop skills at home.
CT – In general, how does the selection process of a technology professional at Fiserv work? How many steps does the candidate go through before being hired?
We seek to hire recruiters with experience in looking for IT professionals. However, even the competitiveness of these professionals has increased a lot. We created an internal recruiter training program that starts with onboarding the company’s business, our internal and external recruiting tools, and understanding the technology cycle. We also reinforced our training focused on the candidate’s experience, as during the selection process the IT candidate is talking to several companies.
In addition, we are continuously recycling knowledge and sharing best practices among teams regional and local. We also have specialized partners for specific projects and with the support of managers and their relationship network. But the most important thing, for us, is the candidates’ personal skills and alignment with our values, and this is the main focus of our recruiting team.
Unfortunately we do not have anyone from this program in Brazil, but here we are also working on similar programs, in addition to a new program for training young talents in technical areas. The shortage of ready professionals in the Brazilian market has generally forced companies to invest in training. We have many young professionals working side-by-side with more experienced technicians, which is good for them and for the company.
FP: The process usually includes three or four steps – an initial filtering of resumes via the database, references, referrals etc., an interview with Human Resources and then two interviews in the contracting area, one with the direct manager and another with a peer or someone who will work closely with the candidate. This area requires a more agile process due to the competitiveness we are experiencing.
CT – How has Fiserv been dealing with the shortage of IT professionals in the market? What precautions has the company been taking to get the profile of the professional hired right?
FP : Our focuses are assertive hiring, retention and training. Assertive hiring is one that guarantees the adherence of the candidate’s profile, purpose and objectives to what the company offers. This alignment of purposes and values is essential for retention, but we also work with long-term differentiated remuneration and actions that not only increase the employee’s commitment to the company’s results, but also ensure a future in which everyone wins when working in partnership for common goals .
And, as I mentioned, we have several specific training programs underway, from the selection and hiring of potential young talents to our Technical Analysts program, with 30 vacancies in the region (19 in Brazil), through social and racial inclusion programs (Kiriku) and people with special skills (SerMais). We have also expanded our recruiting partners who are specialized in tech recruiting and we are doing pro mappings. -assets for more critical positions seeking, thus, to ensure the agility that the business needs.
CT – And how does Fiserv work with talent retention in such a disputed area and where the turnover rate is considered high?
The basic points are competitive remuneration and benefits package aligned with the expectations of our population, challenging work environment and innovative projects. Those who work in IT want to be always learning and working with state-of-the-art technology that adds value to the customer and the market. This is what we do daily. We are transforming the payment industry in the region and this is very engaging.
CT – With remote work extended due to the Covid pandemic-19, space was opened up for companies to hire professionals from all over the country. Does Fiserv work with this Anywhere Office model? If so, is it also valid for professionals from abroad or is it restricted to Brazil?
We work very closely throughout the structure of Latin America, so we have platforms allocated in Brazil that provide services to other countries, platforms allocated in Argentina that provide services to Brazil and others, and international platforms. Therefore, the country of assignment of the associate is much less relevant to us than in other companies, we have a lot of flexibility in this regard.
Remote work was also something we have tried and adopted (continued 200% remote). When we return to the offices, we want everyone together so that we can integrate entire teams hired in the last two years, but we will always have professionals 50% remote from according to function and need.
CT – Today, what is the average remuneration offered by Fiserv at the Junior, Full and Senior levels in your IT area? Do employees also have a benefit package?
FP: It is very challenging to talk about averages in a market that has a huge granularity, and some technologies – even at the junior, full and senior levels – require totally different remunerations. We can say that we pay equal to or above the market for the technologies we use, and we have an excellent package of benefits, including top health plan, dental plan, life insurance, private pension, wellness package with member assistance program (psychological, legal, financial), flexible hours, VR, VT etc.
And we constantly conduct salary surveys, including those focused on the Tech market to monitor our competitiveness.
And Finserv has several open positions and constantly announces new positions. Go to the company’s careers page, see which opportunities fit your u professional profile and good luck!
