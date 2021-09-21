do-you-know-the-main-differences-between-lite-and-pro-consoles?

Lite (light), also known as Slim (thin) versions of consoles have been an interesting alternative to video games for many years. After all, these new versions of the consoles are developed thinking about people’s needs.
Do you remember the PlayStation One? The first version of Sony’s famous console? It was very successful in its release and already at that time it had two versions: Slim and Classic. Another console that also had a Lite version, is the Super Nintendo, you could find its “Baby” version that was a little smaller and more rounded.
