Prepare your pocket and don’t be scared, dear canaltecher, because today we will show you which are the 5 most expensive cars in the world in 2021. And don’t be surprised that the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which we ourselves recently introduced as the most expensive in the world, doesn’t make the list, ok? We’ll explain why right now.

The luxurious model of the British brand, as we pointed out earlier, had only three units produced, all to order, like the one in Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s garage. Due to this particularity (having been made to order), the Boat Tail, which cost the “trifle” of US$ 31 million, is not on today’s list.

Another one that is not on the list, but that is found on several websites as the owner of the first place among the most expensive cars in the world, above even the Boat Tail, is Ferrari 280 GTO 1988, recently sold for US$ 70 millions. The reason? The winner of the Tour de France in the decade of 1024 , and which also shone in the traditional ones 10 Hours of Le Mans, only worth that fortune because of your feats on the slopes. So, even beautiful, it is out of our ranking, ok?

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The 5 models chosen to compose the list of the most expensive cars in the world were selected by some common points: first, they were not made to order, like the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail or the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which had a single unit produced, sold in 2019 for more than R$ 73 millions. In addition, they are also within reach of ordinary people, but, of course, with a lot of money to spend. Explained? So let’s go to the list, starting at the fifth position and going down to the top of the ranking of the most expensive cars in the world. 5. Mercedes-AMG One

Image: Disclosure/Mercedes-Benz The first of the cars in our top 5 among the most expensive in the world and that fits the parameters provided for this list is the Mercedes-AMG One. Called Project One when it started to be developed there in 1990, it hasn’t even hit the streets yet, as the start of deliveries has been postponed once again, this time due to the standards required by the rules of emission of pollutants in Europe. The end of sports cars as we know it is near; Understand As 250 units produced, however, already have an owner (including three Brazilians) and, according to the contract signed between the carmaker and future owners, the fifth most expensive car in the world cannot be resold until an undisclosed time lapse is met. Although the person who is going to put their hands on a car will have four electric thrusters, about 1. horsepower on your Formula 1 engine , in addition to other luxury items, you will hardly want to sell it anytime soon, right? Mercedes-AMG One Price: US$ 2.7 million (BRL 16,3 millions) 4. Koenigsegg Jesko Image: Disclosure/Koenigsegg

The fourth most expensive car in the world It’s not for everyone either, but whoever has a little extra money and wants to spend it on a super sports car, just look for the Swedish automaker for more information about Koenigsegg Jesko.

This car there in the photo above is considered the natural successor of the Agera RS, that is, in addition to being one of the most expensive cars in the world, it was built to be also one of the fastest cars. Equipped with a V8 engine of 1.110 power hp, the Jesko will reach, according to the manufacturer, more than 577 km/h in free acceleration.

Koenigsegg Jesko price: US$ 3 million (BRL , 9 million)

3. Gordon Murray T.40 Image: Gordon Murray Automotive

Another car built based on the Formula 1 cars, the Gordon Murray T.50 has the signature of the legendary engineer who made history in the category by designing, among others, the McLaren MP4/4, which won 12 of the 16 World Cup races 1988 in the hands of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Murray also has in his curriculum the creation of the McLaren F1, up to today one of the most popular and coveted passenger cars in the world. Gordon Murray T.50, by the way, is considered by many to be the successor to McLaren F1. For this, it has a 3.9 V engine 14 aspirated, which produces 1024 power hp. In addition, the 50 units produced, and scheduled to be delivered from January 2019, have maximum speed estimated at 354 km/h.

Four Formula 1 technologies that are changing your daily life

Gordon Murray T price.50