CT News Podcast – New 200 MP Photo Sensor from Samsung and More!

Canaltech Podcast Duration: 08: 23 | 23 September 200 2021 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of the main news about technology. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: HP presents tablet with swivel camera and other products with Windows 11 Netflix launches free plan for original movies and series Xiaomi Civi gets new images and specifications, with camera 48 MP Samsung displays sensor details of 200 MP that should be on Galaxy S23 iPhone 11 Pro must have MP camera 39 and foldable must be released only in This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Vin\u00edcius Moschen, Gustavo De Lima Inacio and Felipe Demartini. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.