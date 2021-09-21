Canaltech has tested a multitude of tablets for children, but none of the models available in Brazil made for this specific audience offers a good experience for the little ones. That’s why we thought it would be a good idea to teach you how to turn any device into a children’s tablet. But why do that?

Technology, in general, is indispensable in today’s world. But the fact that our children grow more and more having contact with different types of devices ends up making us insecure about what they can see and access on the internet.

Unfortunately, we know that there are several types dangers and complicated situations online that make it necessary to monitor the activities of little ones on the web. The good news is that there are apps of their own that have this purpose: in addition to ensuring good hours of fun and entertainment, they help those responsible for what content they access on a daily basis.

Check out below how to transform any device into a children’s cell phone or tablet, and thus ensure safety and tranquility in your navigation.

Which devices can I use for this procedure?

To install and configure this feature, it is necessary to use devices that have one of these store options of apps available: the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (Apple). In both, it is possible to download and configure the system for the use of these cell phones and/or tablets by children.

It is noteworthy that the Google Family Link — app that we will use in the procedure — is different from Family Link for children and teenagers. The first is responsible for the settings and permissions that the parent will choose for the child. The second is the app that will be installed on the tablet or cell phone to be monitored.

Another important detail is that, for the iOS platform, there is only the Google Family Link app, for adults follow the activities carried out by the little ones. Therefore, if the child does not have a child cell phone or tablet with the native Android system, the guardians will be unable to supervise this device.

Advantages of using apps for children

The main advantages of using this type of app is the possibility for those responsible to have access to the type of content that the child sees while using the children’s cell phone or tablet. Parents can manage activities, control the time of use, or even lock and unlock the device are some of the features offered by Google Family Link.

On YouTube Kids, for example, it is allowed to determine which type of content can be viewed by your children, the time watched, and which were the topics searched for (if the search is enabled).

There is also the possibility of activating the location, choose a lock password for the phone or tablet remotely, and determine maximum hours of use during the weekdays.

How install Google Family Link on the responsible adult’s mobile phone or tablet?

For the Google Family Link to work properly, the responsible adult for the child is required make the first access and other settings. It’s also worth noting that there are two different apps in the store: Google Family Link, and Family Link for kids and teens. The first needs to be installed on the guardian’s cell phone, and the second on the children’s cell phone or tablet.

Step 1

With the responsible person’s cell phone or tablet, just go to the Play Store and search for “Google Family Link” in the search. The app is completely free, and does not have any advertising.