Canaltech has tested a multitude of tablets for children, but none of the models available in Brazil made for this specific audience offers a good experience for the little ones. That’s why we thought it would be a good idea to teach you how to turn any device into a children’s tablet. But why do that?

Technology, in general, is indispensable in today’s world. But the fact that our children grow more and more having contact with different types of devices ends up making us insecure about what they can see and access on the internet.

Unfortunately, we know that there are several types dangers and complicated situations online that make it necessary to monitor the activities of little ones on the web. The good news is that there are apps of their own that have this purpose: in addition to ensuring good hours of fun and entertainment, they help those responsible for what content they access on a daily basis.

    • Check out below how to transform any device into a children’s cell phone or tablet, and thus ensure safety and tranquility in your navigation.

    Which devices can I use for this procedure?

    To install and configure this feature, it is necessary to use devices that have one of these store options of apps available: the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (Apple). In both, it is possible to download and configure the system for the use of these cell phones and/or tablets by children.

    It is noteworthy that the Google Family Link — app that we will use in the procedure — is different from Family Link for children and teenagers. The first is responsible for the settings and permissions that the parent will choose for the child. The second is the app that will be installed on the tablet or cell phone to be monitored.

    Another important detail is that, for the iOS platform, there is only the Google Family Link app, for adults follow the activities carried out by the little ones. Therefore, if the child does not have a child cell phone or tablet with the native Android system, the guardians will be unable to supervise this device.

    Advantages of using apps for children

    The main advantages of using this type of app is the possibility for those responsible to have access to the type of content that the child sees while using the children’s cell phone or tablet. Parents can manage activities, control the time of use, or even lock and unlock the device are some of the features offered by Google Family Link.

    On YouTube Kids, for example, it is allowed to determine which type of content can be viewed by your children, the time watched, and which were the topics searched for (if the search is enabled).

    There is also the possibility of activating the location, choose a lock password for the phone or tablet remotely, and determine maximum hours of use during the weekdays.

    How install Google Family Link on the responsible adult’s mobile phone or tablet?

    For the Google Family Link to work properly, the responsible adult for the child is required make the first access and other settings. It’s also worth noting that there are two different apps in the store: Google Family Link, and Family Link for kids and teens. The first needs to be installed on the guardian’s cell phone, and the second on the children’s cell phone or tablet.

    Step 1

    With the responsible person’s cell phone or tablet, just go to the Play Store and search for “Google Family Link” in the search. The app is completely free, and does not have any advertising.

    ( Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 2

    Downloaded and installation, just open the application to proceed with the procedure. On the first access, Family Link will show the functions available by it, just touch the arrow located at the bottom center of the screen. At the end of this tutorial, there will be the option “First Steps”. Just press to follow.

    Step 3

    On this screen, the person responsible will choose who will use the device: him, or the child. Select “father/mother” to advance. It is necessary that the child’s device is also available in the process, as it will also be used later.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 4

    Here, you will choose which Google (Gmail) account will be used for the administration of this new family group that is being created. After completing this step, just choose the “all right” option to proceed.

    Step 5

    If the child has a Google account already created, just select the “yes” option. If not, just select this option for the adult to create a new email. Remembering that this process takes about ten minutes.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)
    Step 6

    Type the name and the child’s last name for the creation of the new account.

    Step 7

    Type the date of birth followed by the day, month and year, along with the gender with the following options: female, male, I prefer not to say or customize.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 8

    The app itself will give pre-defined options of some email addresses from which the responsible person can choose. If none of them pleases, it is also possible to create your own address. In our case, we chose one of the suggested ones.

    Step 9

    Just enter a password to finish the process of creating the new email.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step

    Google accounts created for users with less than years require the link to one of the responsible. To do this, just enter your email or phone number and press “next”.

    Step

    After displaying some information relevant to the creation of the new account , the owner will need to agree to Google’s privacy policy and terms of service, in addition to the terms of service of YouTube and Google Play. To be able to advance, it is necessary to select the two checkboxes and press “agree”.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 00

    Just enter the password of the chosen e-mail and press “next”.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 11

    On this screen, the parent can view what is possible to manage in the child’s account, as well as be alerted that the “Google Family Link for children and teenagers” app does not work on any Apple device (iPhone, iPad) or on the unsupervised browsers or platforms. To proceed, press “next”.

    Step 12

    From this step, the adult will choose what to customize in the child’s permissions. There are two options: express or manual. In the first, the app itself (based on the information provided) will choose which contents are considered suitable for it. In the second, the responsible person will choose step by step what he/she considers (or not) adequate for the child’s experience. In our case, we chose the “manual” configuration.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 12

    Select if you want to save the activity on the web, apps and YouTube, and for what period this entire history will be kept on Google’s servers. Once that’s done, scroll to the bottom of the page and press “next”.

    Step 12

    Choose whether the child will be allowed to change and manage activity controls or whether only the parent will do so.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 18

    On this screen, a summary of the options chosen by the adult will be shown. If everything is correct, just keep pressing on “confirm” and then accept the privacy statement.

    Step 16

    If everything is correct, you will receive a confirmation that the account was created with success. From here, you will need to use the child’s cell phone or tablet to complete the rest of the process.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    How to install Google Family Link on children’s mobile or tablet?

    After the parent performs the step-by-step shown above, it is also necessary to configure the device that the child will use. It is noteworthy that I used a device formatted for the procedure, in which I have already registered the child’s email as the main Google account for that device.

    Step 1

    Install the Family Link for children and teenagers on the device and, on the login screen, enter the email created exclusively for the child, followed by the password.

    Step 2

    Select the responsible account to proceed and enter the password for validation.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 3

    On this screen, the adult will agree with the privacy agreement and installation of Family Link for children and teenagers.

    If necessary, it is possible to review and change the permissions previously granted.

    Step 4

    In this list, it is possible to analyze all the apps already installed on the device, as well as disable/uninstall any of them if necessary.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie “Abreu/Canaltech)

    Step 5

    The person responsible can select what information they want to be shared between Google services. After choosing, just press “accept”.

    Step 6

    Ready! The configuration of the child’s device was successful. From this point onwards, the person responsible is allowed — through their own device, using Family Link — to view and control all the activities performed by the child, ensuring greater comfort and tranquility in relation to the content accessed by them. In this way, you can transform any Android device into a children’s cell phone or tablet.

    (Image: Amanda “Mandie” Abreu/Canaltech)

