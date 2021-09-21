dogs-sniff-out-airport-covid-with-98%-accuracy;-know-how-it-works

And how do you identify the smell of the covid-, in the end? Infected patients exude chemical substances than a healthy person, and these differences can be identified in their masks.

One Betta, one of the dogs used in the detection of covid at Miami International Airport (Image: Publicity/Miami International Airport)

During the training phase, it was necessary for the team to acquire samples of masks from hospitalized people and others from those who had not contracted the virus. First, it was possible to identify that, yes, there is a difference in the smells produced by the two groups.

Then, this information was used to refine what was specifically the target of the refined snouts of Cobra and One Betta, who became able to find the infected masks among several used by those who were not infected. Whenever they got it right, they got a reward: access to their favorite toy.

Despite being efficient, the dogs still didn’t have much work. Between 19 August and September 8, they analyzed 1.093 employees and detected only one case. The person had been diagnosed with covid two weeks earlier and had just returned to work after quarantine; after a quick test, it was released.

There are some problems with using animals to detect covid, however. One is that they are living creatures and need to have a clear destination for retirement, which can be difficult if too many dogs are used. Also, training can take months, so it’s not feasible on a large scale.

Source: Medscape