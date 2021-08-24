joe root on indian team: joe root ne kaha hum apne tareeke se khelte rahenge: joe root said we will keep playing our way

Highlights

England and India will be the third match of the series from Wednesday Learned someLeads

India used their aggression brilliantly in the Lord’s Test match to register a memorable victory in the second Test, while England’s team failed to trouble the Indian players despite repeated attempts and their captain Joe Root. (Joe Root) wants to avoid such a situation in the third Test starting here on Wednesday.

The second Test was played in a hectic atmosphere with players from both the teams not shying away from sparring continuously. India lead the series 1-0 and expect more aggression from Virat Kohli’s side after tasting victory, but Root said his team has learned a lesson from the previous encounter and won’t take any unnecessary action. will not participate in the debate.

He said, ‘During the game, the situation had become like a theatre. We have to make sure we play the way we want to play and we control that as much as we can. We would like to avoid getting too distracted or attracted to things that do not contain honesty.’

ICC Test Championship Points Table: India and West Indies open new season account

Root said, ‘We have to be honest with ourselves, we have to pay attention to how we are behaving as an individual and collectively. It should be as good as it can be. Virat’s team will play the way they play, I just want us to present ourselves in the best possible way when we take the field.

The England captain said, ‘We have learned a lot from the last match and I think in some cases we could have done better. As a captain, I could have done some things differently.



“We have three big matches to play in this series, there’s a lot at stake in the tournament,” Root said. And you know we are looking forward to come back strongly. England have made some changes in the team, with David Malan batting at number three while Haseeb Hameed will open the innings with Rory Burns. Opener Dom Sibley has been dropped. and Mark Wood will miss the third Test due to a shoulder injury. Root hopes Malan will be able to make an impact, although he does not have much experience in Test matches.

Rahane lashed out at critics, said – only important people are talked about

“David (Malan) certainly provides a lot of experience in the top three, not necessarily just in Test cricket, but he has played a lot of international cricket, he knows how to deal with pressure situations,” Root said.

On Wood’s exit, he said, ‘I think Shakib is in a better position to play Test cricket, you must have seen how he has progressed in all formats over the years.’

Nasir Hussain became a fan of Virat Kohli, said the right person to captain at the right time

Root has been scoring the most runs for his team but the captain is confident that the rest of his batsmen will be back in form soon. “The most important thing about batting in Test cricket is the big partnership. When two batsmen stay together for some time, the situation can look completely different. That should be our focus as a batting group.

Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when Kohli slipped to 5th position, predicted century

He credited the Indian fast bowlers for taking full advantage of the conditions in England. Root said, ‘They have a great bowling attack. If we look at test cricket, his team has a great bowler. His bowling suited the conditions in England or he adapted to the conditions very well.

Joe Root said we’ll play our way (AP)