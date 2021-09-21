ffalcon-denies-partnership-with-huawei,-but-ff1-uses-emui-and-is-sold-at-the-brand's-store

TCL announced in August the FFALCON Thunderbird FF1, its new smartphone for the Chinese market with intermediate hardware. At the time, it was revealed that the device was designed as a partnership between TCL and Huawei, but now the company denies such involvement of the Chinese giant. the TCL Chicago, folding flip cell phone you can’t buy

TCL 20 R 5G is announced to compete against Galaxy A20 and Redmi Note 10 5G

In an email sent to Canaltech and the international press, FFALCON states that FF1 ” is produced by an ODM

independent partner” and that the device is powered by the Snapdragon chip 5G from Qualcomm, not Dimensity 810 from MediaTek. (Image: Reproduction/FFALCON)

The acronym

ODM comes from Original Design Manufacturing, or Original Design Manufacturer, where a company is responsible for manufacturing a product that will be sold by another company. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! As TCL and Huawei share the same ODM, it’s possible that a mix-up was made at some point during the device’s launch. But that doesn’t solve the problem. Thunderbird FF1 is sold at Huawei booth FFALCON denies partnership with Huawei, but smartphone is sold at the brand’s booth (Image : Reproduction/WHYLAB)

Although FFALCON denies the Canaltech that the Thunderbird FF1 is made in partnership with Huawei, photos shared by user @WHYLAB on the social network Weibo reveal that the smartphone is sold at a Huawei booth with the Free Lace Pro, Huawei headset, displayed on the side.

On the acrylic base that holds the devices, it is very easy to see the Huawei logo positioned in the center of the white region.

Thunderbird FF1 uses Huawei interface