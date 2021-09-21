Logitech G335 Review | A perfect gamer headset for your favorite games

OG285, from Logitech, is a headset recently launched by the brand and aimed specifically at gamers on duty. With a very colorful design, in addition to being super light and very comfortable, it enters the market as one more option to consider when looking for this type of product.
Your proposal is neither new nor offers a revolution in communications, portability and other aspects that mark the excellent headphones produced by Logitech very well. The idea here is to balance “style” with functionality, something important for equipment designed to “appear” in the foreground when playing with friends (or audience) with cameras open for a group session of games and/or streaming.
With drivers from 36 mm, “flip to mute” microphone and availability to be connected with multiple devices, this headset may be what you were looking for. I was able to test it for two days straight and I bring my personal opinion and experience about it. Check out our review.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!