Logitech G335 Review | A perfect gamer headset for your favorite games

Design and Construction

The Logitech G335 has several colors available for the most varied styles: black, green with blue and white with blue. The finish of the earpiece body is made of smooth plastic that, despite its simple appearance, delivers good strength and flexibility in use. G240 was the very high comfort level while I used it . Despite not having a height adjuster on the sides, the fabric strap ensures an adequate and pleasant fit, which I consider a very positive point. It is also very light, and its foams are very soft, transforming the experience of use satisfactory in every way.

At first, the impression is that the G335 will not adapt to the user, after all the “fixed” appearance of the headset reminds products in the best “one size fits all” style. I can say that this impression poorly describes the experience of using the product.

After an uninterrupted session of using this Logitech, I could see that there really is a correct fit by the soft fabric that adjusts the arc from the headset to the head, something that isn’t obvious at first when we adjust the headset. A kind of “strangeness” occurs, almost warning about how awkward the next few hours can be using the product.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In less than a minute, this impression passes, making it clear that it is a matter of habit to understand that the phone delivers a comfortable fit without using any size modification. It all depends on the “dress mode” applied by the user on the piece. Unusual, but nothing problematic or unpleasant.

The microphone, although not detachable, has a “flip to mute” function, which mutes the microphone as soon as it is lifted . Logitech placed the volume control on the G’s own body240, ensuring a safer place and less susceptible to possible “accidents”, common when this same control is located on the phone cord.

The connection is of the P2 type (3.5 mm ) and is compatible with different types of platforms: computer, consoles and mobile devices. Remembering that, for PC users, there is a splitter cable, making possible the separate connection of the earphone and microphone functions.

Finally, the wire used is made of smooth and malleable plastic, but with a fragile appearance. Therefore, the user should be a little more careful so that he does not break it during use.