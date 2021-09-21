twitter-must-allow-video-playback-at-accelerated-speed

Twitter may be about to launch a feature to enable video acceleration on the platform. As with WhatsApp (with audios) and Telegram (with audios and videos), the idea would be to allow faster or slower reproduction of this type of content on the social network, which would facilitate the consumption of videos.

Traces of the code were found in the beta version of the app by reverse engineer and developer Jane Manchun Wong. According to the screenshot shared on your profile, various playback speeds would be added: 0.5%, 1%, 1.5% and 2%.

Twitter is working on video playback speed options pic.twitter.com/5PH9lQPSfj

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 20, 20

This can be a great addition for two distinct audiences: those who prefer to watch to things in a fast way and those who need to slow down a very fast content, like tutorial or video lesson. The new controls would apply to both recorded video and live streams, although it’s still unclear how this would work in lives.

For now, the feature is under development, which could mean a few more months to come. As Wong managed to get the acceleration to work, it is a sign of advanced stage of creation, a sign of soon landing in the applications. official solution, but helps make playback faster. Just open your browser console, find a video and type the command: document.querySelector(‘video’).playbackRate = 2

Twitter works hard on 20 to bring news and more options for content monetization, whether in traditional posts or with Spaces audios. The network also plans to add useful features to prevent massive “cancel” attacks, removing followers without having to block them, and archiving old tweets.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong